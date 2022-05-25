New Version of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to Leeds Playhouse

Award-winning director Denzel Westley-Sanderson's vibrant retelling of Oscar Wilde's sharpest and most outrageous comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, is to premiere at Leeds Playhouse in September.

Melding Wilde's wit with chart-toppers, shade and contemporary references, this fresh new co-production from Leeds Playhouse, ETT and Rose Theatre, will offer a unique insight into this classic satire about dysfunctional families, class, gender and sexuality.

Denzel won the chance to direct the show as the recipient of the Royal Theatrical Support Trust's Sir Peter Hall Director Award 2021. It will run at Leeds Playhouse from 5-17 September before embarking on a tour.

"Touring is such a vital part of the theatre industry, and I'm excited to be a part of that, and to open the season at Leeds Playhouse with The Importance of Being Earnest,' said Denzel. "Expect all the sass, shade, and wit this play has to offer."

James Brining, Artistic Director at Leeds Playhouse, said: "We can't wait to work with Denzel on what promises to be an exciting part of our Autumn/Winter Season. At Leeds Playhouse, we pride ourselves on supporting visionary artists at all stages of their career as part of our pioneering Furnace artistic development programme. We feel honoured to be able to work with Denzel, to help him develop his practice and to support him as he reaches a pivotal point in what looks set to be a stellar career.

"His vision for Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest will speak to now while honouring the original work of art. It will be fresh and interrogating, unlocking the radical notions at the heart of this classic play. This exciting, contemporary version will not conform to people's expectations - it will delve beneath the surface to bring us something bold and new."

ETT's Artistic Director Richard Twyman and Executive Producer (maternity cover) said: "We're extremely excited to begin work on Denzel Westley-Sanderson's RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award production this autumn. This is our fourth year collaborating with the Royal Theatrical Support Trust; an award which opens up national stages to a director at a crucial point in their career, giving them the opportunity to share work with audiences across the country.

"This is a unique award which has led to some of the most thrilling work we've made at ETT, and we're delighted to be working with Denzel on his production, in partnership with Leeds Playhouse and the Rose Theatre. He's an intuitive, playful, and visionary director and we can't wait to see what he will do with this iconic text."

Performances run 5-17 September.

Box office: 0113 213 7700

leedsplayhouse.org.uk