New UK Musicals Announces Singing Competition for Performers of All Ages

New UK Musicals has announced a brand new singing competition for performers of all ages. The competition is being run in partnership with Perfect Pitch, ALP Musicals, The Sing Space and new musical theatre website 10Glo.

The competition will run online from 1st December 2020 until 1st January 2021 and aims to promote the work of new UK musical theatre writers by encouraging singers of all levels and ages to explore their material and share it online, whilst also providing financial support for the writers.

New UK Musicals is an online sheet music hub featuring 35 multi-award winning writers including Gus Gowland, Eamonn O'Dwyer, Rebecca Applin, Craig Adams, Susannah Pearse, Tim Sutton, Stiles & Drewe, Teresa Howard & Webborn & Finn. The site currently boasts over 230 of their best songs.

The new competition will offer a cash prize of £300 to its overall winner as well as the opportunity for the to perform at New UK Musicals first live, in person concert at a West End venue in 2021 in collaboration with ALP Musicals. There will also be cash prizes for the runner-up and as well as an Audience Award.

Darren Clark, founder of New UK Musicals said: "We're extremely excited to be collaborating with Perfect Pitch, ALP Musicals, The Sing Space and 10Glo on this new competition. We have recently taken on board Perfect Pitch's catalogue of fantastic material and are very excited to introduce our growing audience to their brilliant writers."

Perfect Pitch producer Andy Barnes said, "We're delighted to be able to add many of the songs from our musicals catalogue to the New UK Musicals website which is a really great resource for the industry. We look forward to working with Darren, and the other partners on this project, and to help provide a platform for new voices to be heard performing songs from the hands of many incredibly talented writers."

Daniel Kuney of 10Glo.com said "Our mission at 10glo is to provide an online platform for musical theater artists to get their work seen and heard that is divorced from connections, money or location. We are thrilled to partner with New UK Musicals on this competition because we know the end result will be that more musical theater composers and performers will get their day to shine, no matter where in the world they live, and on an absolutely level playing field."

For more information and to enter the competition visit:

www.newukmusicals.co.uk/competition

Links:

www.perfectpitchmusicals.com

www.alpmusicals.com

www.thesingspace.com

www.10glo.com

