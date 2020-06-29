New Training Programme London Theatre Runway Announced For September at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

London Theatre Runway is a bespoke training and connectivity programme for performing arts graduates which will be based at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. The first term is due to begin in September and the application process opens today. Full details can be found at www.londontheatrerunway.com.

This brand new training programme is specifically aimed at driven and aspirational professional performers who have recently graduated or those already working in the industry who feel they would benefit from time with leading industry directors, choreographers, musical and casting directors in a supportive, non-competitive environment. It is also aimed at performers who may find themselves with a gap in a busy schedule and want to use this free time to keep 'match fit' and work on their performance skills. Through masterclasses and rigorous classes, London Theatre Runway offers the unique opportunity for attendees to work with a different industry leading professional every weekend and gain their guidance and expert feedback.

London Theatre Runway consists of 3 terms per year, and each term is ten weekends long. There will be no more than 20 people per class. You can join for the first year now or join London Theatre Runway term by term. The programme is specifically tailored to working performing arts professionals and their lifestyle. If you need to leave the course to accept an offer of employment, the cost of the classes that you have missed will be rolled over into the next London Theatre Runway term, so you can participate when it suits you, giving attendees the flexibility they need.

The Saturday sessions will be packed full of classes devoted to rigorous training aimed at keeping individual's performance skills at the best possible level. Expert instructors will advise on technique and provide the opportunity to hone skills or work on areas of practise to perfect - focussing on dance, acting and script work, and singing and vocal techniques. Dance subjects include: ballet, technical jazz, musical theatre jazz, body conditioning and contemporary. In addition to this, each weekend a different guest choreographer will join to take classes in their unique style. Acting classes will include script and sight reading as well as improvisation. Singing classes will include vocal technique, acting through song and repertoire.

On Sundays, leading directors, casting directors, musical directors or choreographers will host masterclasses, offering valuable advice, tailored feedback and guidance through mock auditions, Q&A's and observation sessions. Masterclass leaders joining London Theatre Runway's first year include: Jim Arnold CDG, Karen Bruce, Hannah Chissick, Aletta Collins, Alistair David, Bill Deamer, Nikolai Foster, Natalie Gallacher CDG, David Grindrod CDG, Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Lucy Jenkins CDG, Ellen Kane, Rachel Kavanaugh, Nigel Lilley, Rachel O'Riordan, Adam Penford, Jessica Ronane CDG, Jeremy Sams, Sarah Travis, Gareth Valentine, Anne Vosser, Roy Alexander Weise, Tara Wilkinson, Nick Winston and Matthew Xia.

Matt Cole, leading choreographer and Olivier award Nominee, and one of the founders of London Theatre Runway says "The Saturday sessions are all about training and keeping fit and ready for the next challenge. They are specifically geared towards strength and technique in all disciplines - singing, acting and dance. The Sunday classes are where this programme becomes very unique as they are geared toward connecting you to the industry and putting you in front of the highest level of industry professionals. They are the best of the best in their field and will be working with you, offering guidance that can help take your skills as a performer and your career to the next level."

"This is a tough industry and this bespoke programme is designed to help people who want to help themselves to navigate their way through the maze with leading support and guidance, at a cost which breaks down to less than £9 per hour across the programme"

Interested applicants should have trained at drama school or a vocational performing arts programme for a minimum of 2 years. To register for a place at London Theatre Runway visit www.londontheatrerunway.com. For an application form. Applications close on 27 July 2020.

Please note that in uncertain times around Covid -19 regulations, London Theatre Runway will only open when it is possible to do so in a manner that is consistent with government guidance and safe for all participants and staff. If you purchase a place on a London Theatre Runway course and it cannot go ahead for safety reasons, your position on the programme will be held until the time when it can go ahead safely and within regulations.

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You