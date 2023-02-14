New Tour Dates Added to TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA]

New dates have been added to the UK Tour of Harry Hill and Steve Brown's hilarious musical, TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera], including four weeks at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, following a limited season in London's West End at the Leicester Square Theatre from 15 April to 21 May. The musical will tour the UK from 25 May, including Tony Blair's previous constituency of Sedgefield, with new dates added at Birmingham Rep (7 - 10 June), the Pleasance at EICC (Venue 150) in Edinburgh (2 - 27 August) and The Lowry in Salford (2 - 7 October, the same week the Conservative Party Conference is in Manchester), with further dates to be added.

The musical tells the story of how one man went from peace-loving, long-haired hippy and would-be pop star to warmongering multimillionaire in just a couple of decades. Throw in a stellar cast of larger-than-life characters - Cherie Blair, Princess Diana, John Prescott, Peter Mandelson, Alastair Campbell, Osama bin Laden, George W Bush, Saddam Hussein and Gordon Brown - it's Yes, Minister meets The Rocky Horror Show and a musical like no other.

Please note: Neither Tony Blair, the Tony Blair Institute, nor any other person featured in this production have endorsed the production or its marketing materials and are in no way affiliated with the production.

Harry Hill and Steve Brown said, "After the great response from audiences on its launch last summer [at Park Theatre], we're thrilled that TONY! is going on the road in 2023. It's a show for Tony Lovers and Haters everywhere - and everyone in between - don't expect a history lesson - in our world Tony's born singing and dancing, Saddam Hussein is played as Groucho Marx and Gordon Brown occasionally turns into the Incredible Hulk - let's just say all the facts are there... but not necessarily as they occurred! Tony hasn't yet replied to our invite to see the show, but we do hope he'll pop along to his old stomping ground of Sedgefield to give his verdict when we open there at the Parish Hall. Tony? If you're reading this we've put a couple of tickets in your name on the door."

TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is directed by Peter Rowe, with set and costume design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Mark Dymock, sound design by Richard Brooker and choreography by Francesca Jaynes. The Park Theatre production of TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is produced in the West End and on tour by Nicholson Green Productions.

