New Sherlock Holmes Immersive Online Adventure Launched, THE CASE OF THE HUNG PARLIAMENT

For three weeks only, the Olivier nominated creators of Alice's Adventures Underground, Les Enfant Terribles have teamed up with virtual reality company LIVR to present an innovative and immersive online adventure that blurs the lines between theatre, gaming, escape room and board game.

The Home Secretary, The Foreign Secretary and the Lord Chamberlain, have all been found hanging, in their own chambers. Each victim died on their birthday, and on that day had received a card with a mysterious quote written in it. But what does this mean? Where's Sherlock? And what will you do next with 75 minutes left to solve the case before the murderer strikes again?

Suitable for 12+, Les Enfants Terribles are utilising the last 15 years' experience of creating live immersive shows and expanding their repertoire with this online 'whodunnit' which will invite audiences alongside live actors to follow in the footsteps of the great detective himself as they encounter live performances, immersive 360 technology and more than 100 clues to discover and solve.

Don the deerstalker and become Baker Street's finest detective. Travel back to Victorian London and delve into the world of Sherlock Holmes where powers of deduction will be required to solve the case before time runs out. As the newest recruits of Scotland Yard, audiences will have to make their own conclusions and decisions by interviewing suspects, reading reports, searching for hidden clues and research old facts.

Written by Oliver Lansley and Anthony Spargo with inspiration taken from the 2016 live show The Games' Afoot, this online, multi-sensory and intricate world will premiere on 27th January with tickets on sale from today.

James Seager and Oliver Lansley said: "Our hope and desire with this experience is to offer a fun and engaging alternative to the traditional board game! We wanted to provide an alternative and enjoyable way for families and friends to be able to come together to crack the case and enjoy a new form of theatrical entertainment during this time and also bring back some connectivity to live entertainment which has sorely been missing over the last year."

The event runs 27 January - 17 February 2021.

Learn more at www.sherlockimmersive.com.

