New Production Of HENNA NIGHT Comes to The Cockpit Theatre

Amy Rosenthal's classic play about female friendship and winner of the Sunday Times Drama Award Henna Night gets an exciting new outing, playing at the Cockpit for two nights only in October 2019, starring Poppy Almond (Common, National Theatre) and Bethany Muir (Call The Midwife, BBC).

When Judith's boyfriend dumps her for Ros, another woman, she hits rock bottom with only booze, fags and a dodgy dressing gown to soften the blow. She can't even stalk her replacement's profile and convince herself she's better because it's the 90s. Instead she gets absolutely smashed, picks up the phone and leaves an answerphone message to Jack saying that she either wants to dye her hair or slash her wrists. Oh. And also. She might be pregnant. Henna Night is the story of two young women meeting for the first time, each wanting something the other has got...

New producer Poppy Almond also stars, with recent credits including Twelfth Night (Young Vic), Common (The National Theatre), The Secret Garden (Ambassadors Theatre) and Never Forget (The Savoy Theatre). She is joined by Bethany Pitt, who appeared in About a Boy (Universal Pictures), The Queen's Nose (BBC), The Great Train Robbery (BBC), Call The Midwife (BBC), Dickensian (BBC) and The Little Drummer Girl (BBC/AMC). The production will be directed by Sue Colgrave, who is head of 3rd Year BA acting at Italia Conti.

Playwright Amy Rosenthal's work includes: Fear of Cherry Blossom (Everyman Theatre Studio, Cheltenham, 2016); The Tailor-made Man (Arts Theatre 2013); Beware of Young Girls: The Dory Previn Story (co-written with Kate Dimbleby; Matcham Room, Leicester Square Hippodrome 2012); The Man Who Came To Brunch (66 Books Season, Bush Theatre 2011); Liberation (Yad Arts, Tricycle Theatre, 2011); Jitterbug Blitz (Lyric Theatre Studio, Hammersmith 2009); On the Rocks (Hampstead Theatre 2008), which was shortlisted for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize); Sitting Pretty (Watford Palace Theatre 2005, UK Tour & at Hypothetical Theatre, New York 2001); Jerusalem Syndrome (Manchester Royal Exchange Studio 1999 & Soho Theatre 2000).Amy's latest play, The Party Girls, about the infamous Mitford sisters, will tour the UK in autumn 2020.





