New Portrait Exhibition at Scarborough Art Gallery Features Previously Unseen John Bratby Painting of Alan Ayckbourn

A previously unseen John Bratby portrait of theatrical legend Alan Ayckbourn will be the centrepiece of a new exhibition at Scarborough Art Gallery exploring the role of portaiture.

Who Am I? (from 4 April) will include a range of portraits from the Scarborough Collection of local people, artists, royalty, and the aristocracy. A highlight will be a portait of locally based theatrical legend Alan Ayckbourn by 'kitchen sink realist' Bratby (1928-1992), painted in the mid-1970s and kindly loaned by Sir Alan and Lady Ayckbourn. The portrait has never been seen in public before. Bratby's other subjects included Michael Caine, Paul McCartney, Iris Murdoch and Michael Palin.

Also on display will be a portrait by Bruce Turner (1894-1963) of the Scarborough hotelier and art collector Tom Laughton, brother of Hollywood actor Charles Laughton, who donated several of the portraits to Scarborough Art Gallery, including that of the French Empress Eugenie.

The earliest painting in the show will be a late 16th century portrait of an unknown man, by an unknown artist, donated to the collection in 2022.

Andrew Clay, Chief Executive of Scarborough Museums and Galleries, says: "The display will explore the role of portraiture as a means of representation; the history, if known, of the sitter; the appeal of this genre to collectors and the important work of conservators in preserving paintings for future audiences.

"It will provoke wider conversations: whose faces are absent? Are women sitters portrayed differently to men? Who could afford to have their portraits painted? What do these portraits tell us about museum collecting?

"In the middle of the 19th century the invention of photography and the establishment of photographic studios meant that portraiture was no longer confined to the upper classes. This means we can show the faces of ordinary working people visiting or living in Scarborough from the 1870s to the early 20th century.

"We'd like to thank Sir Alan and Lady Ayckbourn for this rare chance to see this painting by the renowned portraitist John Bratby."

Scarborough Art Gallery is open from 10am to 5pm every day except Monday (plus Bank Holidays). Entrance is free with a £3 annual pass, which also allows unlimited free entry to the Rotunda Museum.