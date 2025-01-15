News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

New Musical SUPERSONIC MAN Will Make World Premiere

Performances will run Wednesday 9 April to Saturday 3 May.

By: Jan. 15, 2025
New Musical SUPERSONIC MAN Will Make World Premiere Image
LAMBCO Productions has announced the world premiere of SUPERSONIC MAN, a new musical written and directed by Chris Burgess at Southwark Playhouse Borough. Performances will run Wednesday 9 April to Saturday 3 May.

Supersonic Man is a joyous and moving new musical set among the LGBTQI+ community of Brighton.   Adam is a fun-loving ‘influencer' having the time of his life. But when he is struck down with a terminal condition, he faces losing everything, including the love of his life, Darryl.

Adam and Darryl vow that this will not be the end. Instead they seek a completely new beginning and explore new ways to live. Adam will become a human cyborg!

Supersonic Man combines jazz hands with high drama to tell a tale inspired by the true-life story of Peter Scott-Morgan, as depicted in the acclaimed 2020 C4 documentary, Peter - The Human Cyborg. Cast to be announced.

Creative team:

Writer and Director Chris Burgess
Musical Director Aaron Clingham
Musical Arrangements Steven Edis
Choreographer Philip Joel
Designer David Shields
Lighting Richard Lambert
Produced by LAMBCO Productions




