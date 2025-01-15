New Musical SUPERSONIC MAN Will Make World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LAMBCO Productions has announced the world premiere of SUPERSONIC MAN, a new musical written and directed by Chris Burgess at Southwark Playhouse Borough. Performances will run Wednesday 9 April to Saturday 3 May.

Supersonic Man is a joyous and moving new musical set among the LGBTQI+ community of Brighton. Adam is a fun-loving ‘influencer' having the time of his life. But when he is struck down with a terminal condition, he faces losing everything, including the love of his life, Darryl.

Adam and Darryl vow that this will not be the end. Instead they seek a completely new beginning and explore new ways to live. Adam will become a human cyborg!

Supersonic Man combines jazz hands with high drama to tell a tale inspired by the true-life story of Peter Scott-Morgan, as depicted in the acclaimed 2020 C4 documentary, Peter - The Human Cyborg. Cast to be announced.

Creative team:

Writer and Director Chris Burgess

Musical Director Aaron Clingham

Musical Arrangements Steven Edis

Choreographer Philip Joel

Designer David Shields

Lighting Richard Lambert

Produced by LAMBCO Productions

Comments