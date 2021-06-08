New Comedy PLEADING STUPIDITY Will Premiere at The Camden Fringe

Maybe You Like It Productions have announced their return to the stage this August with Pleading Stupidity, created by the team behind the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 comedy hit Redacted Arachnid. Following their slate of digital output over the pandemic; including audio sketch comedy show The Half Hour Comedy Hour, which raised hundreds of pounds for homelessness charity The Gatehouse, and a radio adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's Press Cuttings in 3D stereoscopic sound, this critically acclaimed ensemble will once again bring their 'dense and hilarious originality' to a live audience.

Written by Caleb Barron (Redacted Arachnid), Pleading Stupidity is based on the story of the Aussie 'Dumb and Dumber' bandits, whose bank robbing crime was solved within 8 minutes by Colorado police. It contains verbatim speech from the real bandits and those they affected.

Following previews in Oxford in February 2020 before the pandemic, the original cast will reunite at the Hen & Chickens theatre as part of the Camden Fringe from 6-11 August. Producer Jake Morry (Assistant Producer, Public Domain, Vaudeville Theatre) said "It is a testament to the quality of both this comedy and this team that a whole pandemic after our previews, the same cast and creatives have moved heaven and earth to be a part of it again".

Aussies Chad and Brad are on trial. Whilst on their gap year in the ski town of Vail, Colorado, they used fake IDs to go clubbing, stole credit cards, and shot paintballs at cars. And then, they robbed a bank... whilst still wearing their name tags from work. Immediately identified by the two bank tellers, their crime was solved within 8 minutes. So, to evade prison, they're Pleading Stupidity. Inspired by the true story of the "Dumb and Dumber" bandits, and the lives of those they affected, Maybe You Like It Productions' newest comedy is told with high-energy, fast-paced action, multi-rolling cast, and verbatim speech.

You can book tickets here: https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/events/pleading-stupidity/