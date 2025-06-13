New Beatles Musical Will Receive World Premiere at the Epstein Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new musical which tells the story of the Beatles' revolutionary time in Hamburg will receive its world premiere at the Epstein Theatre this September. Shake It Up Baby! - written by Liverpool playwright Ian Salmon (Girls Don't Play Guitars) – is set to be staged from 26 September to 11 October as part of the Hanover Street venue's new autumn season.

Tickets are now on sale priced from £22.50.

A cast of Liverpool actor-musicians will be led by Andrew Schofield as Allan Williams, the fabled ‘man who gave the Beatles away', and the musical is directed by Stephen Fletcher.

In August 1960, five teenage lads – who thought they knew all the world but had no idea – jumped in the back of a van and left their homes in Liverpool to head to the most dangerous city in Europe. From there? They changed the entire world.

This is a story about how the worst group in Liverpool became the greatest group the globe has ever seen: a story about what it took to allow The Beatles to become THE BEATLES.

It's a tale of dreamers, visionaries, of sex and drugs and rock ‘n' roll, love and loss, hope and failure and absolute success.

It's the story of The Beatles' two years in Hamburg, told with the classics of American rock ‘n' roll they played across the Indra, Kaiserkeller and the Star Club, as well as here at home at the Cavern and Litherland Town Hall.

Shake It Up Baby! will give you a new view on the start of a story you only think you know.

The creative team also includes Olivier Award-nominated George Francis as arranger and musical director, with sound design by Kate Harvey and lighting design from Ciaran Cunningham.

Meanwhile lead producer on the Shake It Up Baby! Ltd production is Scott Millaney, co-founder of the multi-award-winning MGMM Studios which pioneered the music video genre and shot more than 1,500 videos for global stars including Sir Elton John, Tina Turner, David Bowie, Duran Duran, the Rolling Stones and Whitney Houston, as well as being responsible for a host of other 70s and 80 video classics such as Ultravox's Vienna, Queen's I Want to Break Free, Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler, M's Pop Musik and the seminal Video Killed the Radio Star by The Buggles.

Shake It Up Baby director Stephen Fletcher said today: “We're delighted to be bringing this brand-new musical to the newly reopened Epstein Theatre.

“The last time I staged anything here was 10 years ago with the Broadway musical The Last Five Years and Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys, but I've had an affinity with this venue for many years as my grandad used to test the pianos in Crane's music shop on this very stage.

“It's so brilliant to help breathe new life into this historic venue. Shake It Up Baby is an exciting story about The Beatles' time from Liverpool to Hamburg and on the brink of fame and fortune.

“It's got some amazing live music which will be performed by an all-Liverpool cast. It's a story of success, love, fate, but also sadness.

“We hope to take the roof off the theatre and bring a slice of the madness of Hamburg to the streets of Liverpool.”

Arranger and musical director George Francis said: “I can't wait to be back in Liverpool this September, the best music city in the world, working on the songs that made The Beatles the band they became, and at the Epstein Theatre where I had my first professional musical director gig.”

And Epstein Theatre general manager Anthony Proctor added: “I'm ecstatic about Stephen, Andrew and Ian wanting to come and perform here at the Epstein. The calibre of artists involved in Shake It Up Baby! and their desire to stage this amazing new show here is a real vote of confidence in the theatre as a venue.

“Hosting the musical's world premiere this September is going to be one of the undoubted jewels in the crown of our exciting inaugural autumn season.”

The theatre's full autumn schedule will be launched with a special Gala Night on Friday, 19 September - Brian Epstein's birthday – featuring local acts and celebrities.

The Grade II listed landmark reopened in April after a two-year closure and has new leaseholders and a new management team which is promising a busy programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre's century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.

