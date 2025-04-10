Netflix's Ky-mani Carty Joins MEET THE KIDS Cast At Theatre Peckham

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising star Kymani Carty, known for his role in Netflix's hit series Supacell, will lead the cast of the upcoming coming-of-age stage play *Meet the Kids*, premiering at Theatre Peckham this May as part of Peckham Fringe 2025.

Written, directed, and performed by Desiri Okobia-a South London teacher turned writer, director, and actress passionate about amplifying youth voices through authentic storytelling-*Meet the Kids* is more than a play. It's a powerful glimpse into the struggles, silence, and rising voices of a generation fighting to be heard.

Set in a fictional South London secondary school, the play explores the lives of young people navigating peer pressure, safeguarding concerns, gang culture, and grooming. With raw honesty, humour, and heart, *Meet the Kids* places youth voices centre stage, offering an unflinching yet hopeful narrative that speaks to audiences of all ages. Performances will take place on the 23 and 24 of may

Comments