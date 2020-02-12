National Youth Theatre Holds 'Baroque 'n' Roll' Fundraising Gala Dinner At Spencer House

The National Youth Theatre hosted its annual fundraising gala on Tuesday 11 February, this year to the theme 'Baroque 'n' Roll' at Spencer House. The event was attended by VIP guests, past alumni and current NYT performers and featured music and theatre performances, auctions and fundraising events to raise a record-breaking £230,000. The funds will support The National Youth Theatre's ongoing projects to create more opportunities for young people from across the UK from all backgrounds.

The event was hosted by NYT Patron and Alumnus Hugh Bonneville with music from Beverley Knight, NYT Alumnae Stacey Arthur and Abigail Rose plus a performance of Handel and Hendrix from current members of The National Youth Theatre. The evening came to a triumphant finale with National Youth Theatre members joining Beverley Knight on stage.

Guests included NYT's Royal Patron HRH The Earl of Wessex; NYT Chair Dawn Airey, actor and NYT alumna Daisy Lewis; Annette Lynton Mason and Pink Floyd's Nick Mason; NYT CEO And Artistic Director Paul Roseby OBE; journalist Daisy McAndrew; Rick Parry, Chairman of the English Football League; Rob and Cherry Dickins; Geraldine Winner; Joyce Hytner; Diana Hiddleston; Tilly and Ian McAuliffe; Tanya Rose; and Clare Parsons and Tony Langham.

Harry Dalmeny hosted an auction of very special prizes including an exclusive Monnickendam-designed diamond necklace; tickets to the world premiere and after party of the new James Bond film No Time To Die; a Paul Oz diamond encrusted portrait of Jimi Hendrix, lunch with Hugh Bonneville at Coutts HQ; luxury holidays to the Maldives, New York, Paris and New Orleans; memorabilia signed by Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Timothy Dalton, the cast of The Crown and Arsenal FC; VIP experiences to the Aston Martin factory, Tower Bridge, Williams Formula 1 HQ; a Rolls Royce Tour of London; an ITV weather masterclass with Lucy Verasamy; limited edition David Bowie prints; champagne reception at the diamond vaults of Hatton Garden; a limited edition OMEGA watch signed by Daniel Craig and more.

The evening was made possible thanks to the support of headline sponsors EON Productions and David Pearl, OMEGA Watches, Think Publishing, Angels Costumes, Autograph Sound, Timebased Events and host venue Spencer House where VIP attendees enjoyed a champagne reception followed by dinner. The menu included dover sole, charred and roasted cauliflower on cous cous, duo of beef with Madeira jus, butternut squash and lentil cannelloni, Spencer House Bombe and sorbet, accompanied by wine plus post-dinner brandy and port.





