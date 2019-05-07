Nathan & Ida Announced At Brighton Fringe 2019

Award-winning comedy duo Nathan & Ida (Best Performance, Swindon Fringe 2018 and Best Comedy, Buxton Fringe 2018) return to Brighton Fringe with not one but two shows! Nathan & Ida's Hot Dog Stand , was nominated for the Otherplace/Balkan Award at Brighton Fringe 2018. It is a surreal, heart-warming making-it-in-America story. They are also performing their latest show, Tropez! , set in the glamorous and rarefied society of the French Riviera at its post-war peak.

The shows provide fertile ground for the witty and physical comedy that is their hallmark as well as heart-warming narratives that have captured audiences nationally and internationally. Each show has over 25 characters, all played by Nathan and Ida!

Nathan and Ida Hardwerker arrive with nothing but a will to succeed and a secret recipe for sauce to pursue their dream of opening the finest hot dog stand Coney Island has ever seen! Inspired by the true story of the founders of Nathan's Famous hot dog restaurant, this show is an homage to the Thirties when European emigrants headed to New York to carve out a new life for themselves . Nathan says, We're capturing the spirit of the vaudeville era: telling a comic, and at times touching, story of adventure, determination and romance, using lots of different performance styles.

"I'm in awe of how brilliantly executed the entire thing is." Views from the Gods, Camden Fringe Festival

In chic St Tropez, a cat burglar and a gigolo as different as Cognac and Campari have been chewed up by the very society they both desperately wish to be a part of. Now, the resourceful underdogs plan to take aim at the jet set and glitterati of St Tropez by pulling off the biggest jewel heist in history. This fast-paced comedy cocktail blends a host of outrageous characters with a jigger of adventure, laces it with passion and a dash of panache, and serves it straight up in a highball of laughter.

Ida says This show explores the culture, glamour and tribulations of a world where everything is possible and yet unattainable at the same time. It's every classic movie you've ever imagined, in a spicy and intoxicating mix.

"The show is comedy gold the epitome of what fringe theatre, and high-quality comedy, is all about. Tropez! is a must-see! Swindon Link 2019

Nathan & Ida are at Brighton Fringe 2019 for four nights at Theatre Box, The Warren.

Friday 17 May & Saturday 18 May 7pm - Nathan & Ida's Hot Dog Stand

Sunday 19 May & Saturday 25 May, 7pm - Tropez!





