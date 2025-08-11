NOISES OFF Opens at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in First-Ever In-the-Round Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first-ever in-the-round production of Michael Frayn’s legendary farce Noises Off is now playing at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre through 6 September 2025. Directed by Paul Robinson, the production stars Valerie Antwi, Adam Astill, Andy Cryer, Christopher Godwin, Annie Kirkman, Alex Phelps, Charlie Ryan, Susan Twist, and Olivia Woolhouse.

Often hailed as “the funniest farce ever written,” Noises Off follows the hapless cast of the fictional play Nothing On as their onstage and backstage worlds collide. Across three acts, audiences see the chaotic final rehearsals, a matinee performance viewed entirely from backstage, and a hilariously disastrous closing night.

“I’ve wanted to direct Noises Off for years,” said Robinson. “The assumption was that doing it in the round was impossible – when I told Michael Frayn about our plans, his response was an amused ‘good luck!’ Our designer, Kevin Jenkins, has come up with an ingenious set, and the result has been worth the wait. One of the greatest British comedies ever written, Noises Off is a hilarious and heartfelt tribute to the world of theatre – and to the chaos that inevitably ensues.”

The creative team includes designer Kevin Jenkins, lighting designer Jane Lalljee, composer Simon Slater, sound designer Ernest Acquah, associate director Kaitlin Howard, assistant director Annie Kirkman, wardrobe supervisor Julia Perry-Mook, scenic artist Julia Wray, and casting director Sarah Hughes CDG.

Noises Off runs through Saturday 6 September at the Stephen Joseph Theatre. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 or online at www.sjt.uk.com.