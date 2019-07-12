Molly Lynch Presents RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN (& ME TOO)

Fresh from a run of "The Light in the Piazza" where she understudied the role of Clara and went on to great acclaim, Molly Lynch brings "Rodgers and Hammerstein (& Me Too)" to The Bread and Roses Theatre from July 30th - August 3rd.

This one woman, verbatim, musical theatre cabaret tells the story of the Me Too movement through the music and lyrics of two of the most prolific figures in Musical Theatre History.

With direction from Ed Goggin (Kiss Me Kate, Billy Elliot, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) and musical direction from David Merriman (composer of The Twelve Chairs), Rodgers & Hammerstein (& Me Too) will aim to show the feminism weaved into their women's songs as well as taking the sexism contained in the text and turning it on its head.

For a long time the women of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musicals have been associated with pretty gingham dresses, high pitched voices and quaintness, but now Monika Lewinsky sings 'Shall I Tell You What I Think of You' and Melania Trump sings 'The Gentleman is A Dope' as we smash the patriarchy and challenge R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein in the form of Musical Theatre's most beloved composers' music.

Tickets available here: https://lineupnow.com/event/rodgers-hammerstein-me-too

Produced by Molly Lynch, Adam Lenson (The Rink, Superhero) and Alex Bermingham (Wasted)





