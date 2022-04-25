Miss Gyrus Premieres at Camden People's Theatre Next Month

Drag, music and the Bible collide in MISS GYRUS. A journey of self-discovery for a woman resurrected 2000 years ago and a devout boy with a penchant for women's clothes. Premiering 5-7 May 2022 at Camden People's Theatre.

Through a catalogue of irreverent songs spanning everything from classical to disco to electro-pop Miss Gyrus recounts living through all of history to the present day.

Meanwhile Evangelical Christian Josh struggles to reconcile his fundamentalist beliefs and his sexuality - navigating Bible school, Tinder and parental pressure as he tries to assemble his own world view.

Don't miss the evocative debut play from Joe Steele - an intricate tapestry of religion, queerness and self-acceptance. Book your tickets for MISS GYRUS now - direct from Camden People's Theatre for just £12 (£10 concessions).

MISS GYRUS plays at Camden People's Theatre at 7pm on 5, 6, 7 May 2022. Featuring performances from Martha Pothen (Cold Feet and Bacon Sandwiches), Betty Jones (Ordinary Days), and writer/composer Joe Steele. The team is completed with direction and dramaturgy from Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong (Shuck 'n' Jive) and creative direction and videography from Kiran SKG (Rococo World).

For latest updates, trailers, and behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals follow missgyrus on instagram.