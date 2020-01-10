Mischief Theatre Returns To Storyhouse With PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Multi award-winning theatre company Mischief Theatre is returning to Storyhouse in Chester this January with new show, Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Mischief Theatre have already wowed Storyhouse audiences twice before with smash-hit shows, The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery. And now the team are delighted play the Chester venue for a third time with yet another top show.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong comes to Storyhouse from Tuesday 21 January to Sunday 26 January 2020 for eight performances, including three matinees. Tickets are on sale.

The touring cast for Peter Pan Goes Wrong are Romayne Andrews (Dennis), Tom Babbage (Max), Georgia Bradley (Lucy), Connor Crawford (Chris), Katy Daghorn (Sandra), Phoebe Ellabani (Annie), Ciaran Kellgren (Jonathan), Ethan Moorhouse (Trevor), Oliver Senton (Robert), and Patrick Warner (Francis), with understudies Eboni Dixon, Christian James, Soroosh Lavasani and Ava Pickett.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned farce and Buster Keaton-inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present JM Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Nominated for an Olivier Award for 'Best New Comedy' in 2016, Peter Pan Goes Wrong has enjoyed two West End seasons, a tour of Australia and New Zealand, and a UK tour. A one-hour version of the show was broadcast on primetime BBC One in December 2016, starring David Suchet as the guest narrator and was watched by an audience of over six million worldwide.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlstrom, co-composed by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer, associate director Fred Gray.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd. A donation from every ticket sold is given to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Mischief Theatre was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work.

Current productions include The Play That Goes Wrong which is now booking into its fifth year in the West End at the Duchess Theatre, and also touring the United States and playing Off Broadway, following a two-year run on Broadway and two sold out UK tours. The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is now in its third year in the West End at the Criterion Theatre, and last year enjoyed a nine-month UK tour. Their 'Mischief Season', a year-long West End residency at the Vaudeville Theatre premiering three new comedies opened with Groan Ups in September and was followed by Magic Goes Wrong in December. The third production has yet to be revealed.

Mischief is also set to launch a brand new six-part television series for BBC One, The Goes Wrong Show, written and starring the original founding Mischief Theatre members. Mischief Theatre is led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer.

Tickets for Peter Pan Goes Wrong are on sale now priced from £19.50. Each ticket is subject to a £1.50 booking fee.

Storyhouse has a dynamic pricing policy on the majority of shows, ensuring the earlier you book your tickets, guarantees the best seats at the lowest price.

Tickets: Visit www.storyhouse.com, call 01244 409 113, or visit the Ticket Kiosks at Storyhouse, Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR.





