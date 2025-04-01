Miranda and the Beat Unveil European Tour Dates in Support of New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miranda and the Beat have announced the European tour dates in support of their acclaimed sophomore album, Can’t Take It, out now on Ernest Jenning Record Co./Khannibalism in North America and Wild Honey in Europe (order). Upcoming shows are listed below, and tickets are on sale now.

The band's album Can't Take It features singles, "El Lobo Negro," "Anxiety," “Manipulate Me” "Can't Take It" and "Earthquake Water" which caught the ears of writers at The Alternative, CREEM, New Noise Magazine, Ones To Watch, Rolling Stone and many more.

Miranda and the Beat European Tour Dates:

04.01 - Copenhagen, DK @ Råhuset

04.02 - Malmö, SE @ Medley

04.03 - Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox

04.04 - Mariehamn, FI @ Klubb Ettan

04.05 - Hultsfred, SE @ Bones Out Festival

04.06 - Lubeck, DE @ TreibsAND

04.07 - Hamburg, DE @ MS Heidi

04.09 - Bayreuth, DE @ Schokofabrik

04.10 - Pfarrkirchen, DE @ Spitalkirche

04.11 - Como, IT @ Joshua Blues Club

04.12 - Schio, IT @ Rollercoaster Festival

04.13 - Bergamo, IT @ Bikefellas

04.16 - Karlsruhe, DE @ Alte Hackerei

04.17 - Sint Niklaas, BE @ De Casino

04.18 - Groningen, NL @ Vera

04.23 - Sopelana, ES @ La Triangu

04.24 - Barcelona, ES @ Para Lel 69

04.25 - Madrid, ES @ El Sotano

04.26 - Blbao, ES @ Nave 9

04.27 - Burgos, ES @ Sala Robinson

04.29 - Bordeaux, FR @ La Maison

04.30 - Nantes, FR @ Black Shelter

05.02 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

05.03 - Groningen, NL @ Rhythm & Blues Night

Miranda and the Beat, is rock and roll band featuring Miranda Zipse (guitar and lead vocals), Dylan Fernandez (farfisa), and Alvin Jackson (bass). Since their explosive debut in 2018, the band has been renowned for their high-energy live shows and fearless punk approach.



Can’t Take It was recorded at King Khan’s Moon Studios Rock n Roll Vortex in a remote village on the German countryside. Written and recorded in just five days, the album blends all the best flavors from pure punk anthems played at a chair smashing intensity, to grinding R n B, to hypnotic edgy sci-fi alchemy and even some heart smashing balladry to boot. Miranda & The Beat have created a rock and roll storm so prepare your ears for a hurricane of blasphemy and tears. After extensively touring since their debut Self-Titled LP released in May 2023, the band is back in full force with their classic gut wrenching guitar, tear jerking vocals, and taste for blood.



The band finally ‘Couldn't Take It’ and left the hustle bustle of New York City’s anxiety-ridden trust fund swamp and found a new home in the real Swampland (aka New Orleans). “If you need a soundtrack to an evening of Germs burns and mind altering mayhem followed by warm heart felt embraces and skid marks this is the band for you. The soundtrack to the real apocalypse has arrived and is waiting for you at your favorite record store. Real Rock n’ Roll is alive and well, the torches have been passed and the Molotov cocktails are being lit and thrown. Miranda and the Beat are the wild fire you have been waiting for to light under the collective asses to destroy patriarchies, topple kingdoms, smash colonies with a bold middle stink finger in place. Be forewarned…. And come find out what “Earthquake Water” is, it may one day save your life.”

Photo credit: Sacha Lecca

