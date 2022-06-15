Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards Will Star in UK Tour of New Stage Adaptation of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB

Comedy duo Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards are set to reunite and embark on a UK tour of the classic Ealing Comedy, The Lavender Hill Mob, based on the screenplay by T.E.B. Clarke, adapted for the stage by Phil Porter. Directed by Jeremy Sams, the production has its world premiere at Cheltenham Everyman from 13th October 2022, before touring to Clwyd, Cardiff, Malvern, Richmond, Brighton, Cambridge, Guildford, Glasgow, Bath and Truro, Hall for Cornwall, with further dates to be announced.

Miles Jupp says today, "I loved the Lavender Hill Mob when I first saw it, I love Phil Porter's ingenious adaptation of it, I've loved every Jeremy Sams production I've seen, I love working with Justin Edwards, I absolutely love being part of an ensemble onstage, and I've loved doing nearly every play I've been in. Additionally, the producers appear to be honest. I can really see no reason not to turn up on time, and put the bloody hours in."

Justin Edwards added "I agree."

The much-loved film was released in 1951, directed by Charles Crichton, and starring Alec Guinness, Stanley Holloway and Sid James, as well as Audrey Hepburn in one of her earliest screen appearances. It was ranked by the BFI as one of the greatest British Films of all time and was restored and re-released in UK cinemas in 2011 for its sixtieth anniversary.

Patrick Myles, David Luff and Act Productions, Alexander "Sandy" Marshall

in association with Tulchin Bartner Productions present

THE LAVENDER HILL MOB

Based on the screenplay by T.E.B. Clarke, by special arrangement with STUDIOCANAL and adapted for the stage by Phil Porter

The men who broke the bank and lost the cargo are back!

The world premiere adaptation of The Lavender Hill Mob, the classic Ealing Comedy which starred Alec Guinness, is heading to a theatre near you.

Come and see one of the "greatest British films of all time" (BFI) brought to life on stage by Olivier-nominated playwright Phil Porter, directed by Tony and Olivier-nominated Jeremy Sams and starring acclaimed comic actors Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards.

This side-splittingly funny, fast-paced comedy tells the story of Henry Holland, an unassuming bank clerk who dreams of stealing the van full of gold bullion he drives across London each day. When Henry learns that his new lodger makes Eiffel Tower paperweights out of lead, he devises a plan to make his dream a reality. It's a golden opportunity to pull off the crime of the century, they'd have to be fools to mess it up ...

Come and rediscover this much-loved classic in this brand-new stage play that promises to be the most fun night out of the year!

Miles Jupp's theatre credits include People, Rules for Living (National Theatre), The Way of the World (Northampton Royal Theatre), A Day in the Death of Joe Egg (Glasgow Citizens) Neville's Island (Duke of York Theatre) and The Life I Lead (UK Tour and Wyndham's). As a comedian he has toured his shows Miles Jupp is the Chap You're Thinking Of, Songs Of Freedom and Fibber In The Heat. His television credits include Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, The Durrells, Rev, The Thick Of It, The Crown, Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle, A Very British Scandal, SAS: Rogue Heroes, Balamory, Sex Education, Bad Move and Howard's End; and for film, Misbehaviour, The Monuments Men, Greed, The Look of Love, Made in Dagenham, Journey's End and The Man Who Invented Christmas. He has contributed to a number of BBC Radio 4 including The News Quiz, which he chaired for four years, and In and Out of the Kitchen, which he wrote and created. He is the author of three books, the most recent of which is a novel, History.

Justin Edwards' theatre credits include The Ferryman (Broadway and West End), The Rivals (Arcola Theatre), The Comedy of Errors (RSC), The Opinion Makers (Colchester Mercury) I Killed Rasputin (George Square Theatre), Art (Holders Festival), Jeremy Lion Goes Green (Pleasance Theatre), and Jeremy Lion, For Your Entertainment (Menier Chocolate Factory). His television credits include Avenue 5, The Witchfinder, Ghosts, This England, Death in Paradise, There She Goes, The Trip, The Thick Of It, Endeavour, Murder in Successville, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, Ruddy Hell! It's Harry and Paul, The Hollow Crown, Skins, Black Mirror, Sorry I've Got No Head; and for film, 1917, Paddington and Paddington 2, Yesterday, The Death of Stalin, Love and Friendship and The Duchess. He is a regular voice on BBC Radio 4 as an actor and presenter, including The Consultants, In and out Of The Kitchen, Cabin Pressure, Where This Service Will Depart, Party's Over and The Unbelievable Truth.

Phil Porter's playwriting credits include The Boy with Two Hearts (Wales Millennium Centre / National Theatre), Vice Versa, The Christmas Truce, A Mad World My Masters, The Tempest (RSC), The Miser (West End, nominated for an Olivier Award), Sometimes Thinking (Frantic Assembly), Blink (Soho Theatre and worldwide), God Of Chaos, The Man With The Hammer (Plymouth Theatre Royal), The Cracks In My Skin (Manchester Royal exchange, winner of a Bruntwood Award), Stealing Sweets And Punching People (Theatre 503 / Off-Broadway), The Flying Machine (Unicorn Theatre) and Starseeker (Northampton Theatre Royal). Opera libretti include Gods Of The Game (Grange Park Opera / Sky Arts) and Pinocchio (Royal Opera House).

Jeremy Sams is a composer, director and writer. As a director, his theatre credits include Oklahoma!, The Rehearsal, The Water Babies (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Sound of Music (international tour), Peter Grimes (Grange Park Opera), The Wizard of Oz (London Palladium), La Perichole (Garsington Opera), Educating Rita (Menier Chocolate Theatre and Trafalgar Studios), The King and I (Royal Albert Hall), 13 (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre), Donkey's Years, Little Britain Tour (UK tour), Noises Off (National Theatre, Piccadilly Theatre, Brooks Atkinson Theatre), Mozart in Milan (Barbican Centre), The Card (The Watermill Theatre), Entertaining Mr Sloane (Greenwich Theatre), The Wind in the Willows (The Old Vic), Neville's Island (Nottingham Playhouse and Apollo Theatre), Forty Years On (West Yorkshire Playhouse), and What The Butler Saw (Theatre Royal Bath and UK tour).

Tour Dates

The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

13-22 October 2022

Mon-Sat 7.30pm, Thurs & Sat 2pm

Press Night: Tuesday 18 October

Box Office: www.everymantheatre.org.uk / 01242 572 573

Theatr Clwyd

24-29 October

Mon-Sat 7.30pm, Thurs & Sat 2pm

Box Office: www.theatrclwyd.com / 01352 344 101

New Theatre Cardiff

1-5 November

Tues-Sat 7.30pm, Thurs and Sat 2.30pm

Box Office: www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk/Online/default.asp / 0343 310 0041

Malvern Theatre

7-12 November 2022

Mon-Sat 7.30pm, Thurs & Sat 2.30pm

Box Office: www.malvern-theatres.co.uk / 01684 892277

Richmond Theatre

14-19 November 2022

Mon-Sat 7.30pm, Thurs & Sat 2.30pm

Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/ / 0844 871 7615

Brighton Theatre Royal

21-26 November 2022

Mon-Sat 7.30pm, Thurs & Sat 2.30pm

Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/ 0844 871 7615

Cambridge Arts Theatre

16-21 January 2023

Mon-Sat 7.30pm, Thurs & Sat 2pm

Box Office: www.cambridgeartstheatre.com / 01223 503 333

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

24-28 January 2023

Tues-Sat 7.30pm, Weds, Thurs and Sat 2.30pm

Box Office: www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk / 01483 440 000

Glasgow Theatre Royal

30 January - 4 February 2023

Mon-Sat 7.30pm, Thurs & Sat 2.30pm

Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/ / 0844 871 7615

Bath Theatre Royal

7-11 February 2023

Tues-Sat 7.30pm, Thurs and Sat 2.30pm

Box Office: www.theatreroyal.org.uk / 01225 448844

Hall for Cornwall

13-18 February 2023

Tues-Sat 7.30pm, Weds, Thurs and Sat 2.30pm

Box Office: www.hallforcornwall.co.uk / 01872 262466