Michael Dylan, Dave Hearn, and Amy Revelle Will Lead THE TIME MACHINE 2023 UK Tour

Michael Dylan (The Stage Award 2022 for Wilf), Dave Hearn (founding member of the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre) and Amy Revelle (Offside), will star in the UK premiere of The Time Machine, a fast-paced and wise-cracking retelling of the world-famous novel by H.G. Wells, written by Steven Canny and John Nicholson, based on a story created with Mark Shanahan.

The Time Machine, directed by Orla O'Loughlin, will play New Wolsey Theatre from 23 February-4 March 2023, followed by a national tour visiting Derby Theatre (7-11 March), York Theatre Royal (14-18 March), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (21-25 March), Malvern Theatres (28 March-1 April), Octagon Theatre Bolton (12-22 April) and Theatre Royal Bath (24-29 April). Visit www.originaltheatre.com/our-productions/the-time-machine.

From the team behind the smash hit comedy The Hound of the Baskervilles and the award-winning Original Theatre who delivered Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd and Alan Bennett's The Habit of Art, this is an adaptation like no other. When the world of science fiction and science fact collide extraordinary and mind-boggling things can happen. Audiences can expect the most surprising and unforeseen consequences as they go on a roller coaster journey through time. Warning: may contain show tunes.

Dave Hearn is an actor and founding member of the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre. Dave trained at LAMDA on the foundation course followed by three years at Rose Bruford. His recent credits include: Magic Goes Wrong (West End 2019); The Play That Goes Wrong (Broadway, West End & UK/International Tour - winner of Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2015 and What's On Stage Awards 2014), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1, West End/UK Tour/Pleasance London - nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2016), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (West End - nominated Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2017), Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (2019), The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1), Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1), Magic Goes Wrong (Comic Relief BBC1), Royal Variety Performance (ITV) and Mischief Movie Night (West End/UK Tour - nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2018).

Michael Dylan trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He won The Stage Edinburgh Award for Acting Excellence 2022 for his role in Wilf (Traverse Theatre). His other stage credits include: Donny's Brain (Traverse), The Ugly One (Tron Theatre), Nora: A Doll's House (Citizens Theatre), Richard III (Perth Theatre), The Lying Kind (Tron Theatre), One Man Two Guvnors (Royal National Theatre, UK and Ireland Tour), The Lonesome West (Tron Theatre and Russian tour), Girl In the Machine (Traverse Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Headlong), Comedians (Lyric Hammersmith), Ulysses (Tron Theatre, Edinburgh Festival, Irish Tour), Snow White and the Seven Dames (Perth Theatre), White (Catherine Wheels Theatre Company, European and Asia Tour), Mikey and Addie (Traverse and Macrobert Arts), Moonshadow (White Bear Theatre; Time Out Critics' Choice), Black Comedy (Bridewell Theatre) and Deirdre of the Sorrows (Irish National Tour). TV/Film includes Outlander Series 7 (Starz/Lionsgate Plus), Mrs Davis (Warner Bros/ Peacock), Shetland (BBC), B.B. Secrets and Lies (Endemol), Bert and Dickie (BBC), Muppets Most Wanted (Disney) and For George.

Amy Revelle trained at Identity Drama School and Mountview. Amy's theatre credits include When Women Wee (co-written by Amy and others for Dirty Stop Out Productions; Edinburgh, Soho Theatre, Oval House Theatre, Etcetera Theatre), The Rounds (OddBod Theatre Company, Cockpit Theatre), La Voisin (Paprichoo - Mountview Theatre and Pleasance Theatre), Black Or White Coffee (The Union Theatre), Yoghurt Is Not Sexy (Arcola Theatre), Offside (UK 2022 Tour) and The Possibility of Colour (2022 Manchester Tour). Film credits include Kopparberg And A Cheap Bikini, Homie, Grief, Valerie, Chicklit and Lovely Day.

As previously announced, The Time Machine's creative team is Orla O'Loughlin (Director), Steven Canny and John Nicholson (Writers), Fred Meller (Designer), Colin Grenfell (Lighting Designer) and Greg Clarke (Sound Designer).

Tour Dates

23 February-4 March New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/shows/the-time-machine-2/

7-11 March Derby Theatre

https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/the-time-machine/

14-18 March York Theatre Royal

https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/show/the-time-machine/

21-25 March Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/timemachine

28 March-1 April Malvern Theatres

https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/time-machine-comedy/

12-22 April Octagon Theatre, Bolton

https://octagonbolton.co.uk/whats-on/theatre/the-time-machine

24-29 April Theatre Royal Bath

https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/event/the-time-machine/

Age guidance: 10+.