Mel Giedroyc Will Appear as Special Guest Star of ENO's HMS PINAFORE

English National Opera (ENO)'s production of Gilbert and Sullivan's nautical love triangle-themed opera HMS Pinafore will return to the London Coliseum this winter with a major guest star headlining the cast: comedian, actor and presenter Mel Giedroyc.

The former Great British Bake Off host and national treasure will make her ENO debut in a non-singing role in the production, which has its first revival since it premiered in autumn 2021. Giedroyc brings her trademark comic timing and warm wit to Gilbert and Sullivan's comedic classic, which is known for its rollicking humour and sharp social satire.

Mel Giedroyc said: ‘I'm really excited to be making my debut with English National Opera at the London Coliseum in this hilarious production of Gilbert and Sullivan's HMS Pinafore. Lots of innuendo and plenty of operatic sailors... What more could you ask for? It's going to be fun!'

Directed by acclaimed comedy director Cal McCrystal and with set and costumes designed by takis, this playful production was nominated for an Olivier Award following its premiere in 2021 for Set and Costume Design in the Outstanding Achievement in Opera category.

Taking up the baton and leading the Orchestra of the ENO and a host of operatic talent is conductor Matthew Kofi Waldren, former Mackerras Conducting Fellow, who previously conducted ENO's Olivier Award-nominated production of Blue.

