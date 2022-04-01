Maxine Peake's BERYL Tells True Story Of The Greatest Woman On Two Wheels

Written by actress Maxine Peake, Beryl tells the remarkable true story of unsung champion cyclist Beryl Burton. This inspirational tour-de-force is fuelled by rhubarb, northern charm and fierce determination.

Beryl Burton is quite possibly the most successful woman you've never heard of. She dominated cycling in the '50s, '60s and '70s, becoming world pursuit champion, national pursuit champion, road racing world champion, national road racing champion, British record holder, world record holder, an MBE and an OBE. What's even more remarkable is that Beryl had a heart condition and early in her life doctors had advised that she could never take part in strenuous activities.

When Maxine Peake was given Beryl's autobiography as a gift she questioned why no one had ever written a play about her, and so she wrote it herself. Her debut stage play, Beryl began as a radio play, Beryl: A Love Story on Two Wheels, in which Maxine also starred. It was adapted for the stage in 2014, premiering at Leeds Playhouse coinciding with the start of the Tour de France in Yorkshire.

Oldham Coliseum Theatre's production opens in Oldham from Saturday 7 - Saturday 21 May, then tours to Theatre by the Lake, Keswick (24 - 28 May) and The Dukes, Lancaster (7 - 11 June). The production is directed by Coliseum Artistic Director Chris Lawson, designed by Irene Jade, with lighting design by Will Evans, sound design by Eliyana Evans and projection design by the theatre's Digital Associate Grant Archer.

Hopping on their bikes and each playing multiple roles are Tori Burgess (Olivier Award nominated 2022), James Lewis, Charlie Ryan and Elizabeth Twells.

Director Chris Lawson said: "Beryl Burton showed the world what you can do if you really dedicate yourself to achieving your goals. In her lifetime she didn't get the recognition she deserved, but now thanks to Maxine Peake's wonderful writing, she serves as an inspiration to a whole new generation of women and cyclists. I'm really proud to be sharing the story of this strong Yorkshire-woman across the North West".

Tori Burgess is nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of) which played on the West End and on a national tour. Her other credits include: Hamlet at Hope Mill Theatre, Margaret Saves Scotland for Traverse/Lemon Tree and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland at Royal Lyceum Theatre. In 2021 Tori received a micro commission from Oldham Coliseum, with which she created a series of short audio dramas for families, A Tale of Two Giants, inspired by the Saddleworth folk tale of Alphin and Alderman.

James Lewis's credits include The John Godber Company's production of Up N Under, and Manchester Actor's Platform (MAP)'s productions of The Stretch and Macbeth. His recent television credits include Coronation Street and Gentleman Jack.

Charlie Ryan's previous stage credits include Beauty and the Beast at The Swan Theatre Worcester, Pride And (Quite A Lot Of) Prejudice for Worcester Rep, and A Gloucestershire Midwinter for Everyman Theatre Cheltenham.

Elizabeth Twells's credits include The Importance of Being Ernest for Octagon Theatre Bolton, Death of a Salesman and My White Best Friend for Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester and Holes for Nottingham Playhouse.

As well as being one of the nation's favourite acting talents Maxine Peake is an established writer, whose credits alongside Beryl include Queens of the Coal Age for BBC Radio 4 and later adapted for the stage at Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester, The Last Testament of Lillian Bilocca for Hull Truck Theatre and the upcoming musical comedy Betty! for the Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester.

Chris Lawson is Oldham Coliseum Theatre's Artistic Director. His previous productions at the Coliseum include Aladdin (nominated for three UK Pantomime Association Awards 2022), Four Minutes Twelve Seconds, Jack and the Beanstalk, Visitors, A Skull in Connemara, A Taste of Honey, The Kitchen Sink, Hard Times, Up N Under and Jumpers For Goalposts. His most recent production outside of Oldham is the international tour of Gypsy Queen by Rob Ward.

Irene Jade's previous designs include Dibby Theatre's First Time by Nathanial Hall, Refract:Festival for Waterside Arts Centre, If All The World Were Paper for Big Window Theatre Company and Same Same Different by Naomi Sumner Chan for Brush Stroke Order.

Will Evans has recently lit Romeo and Juliet for CBeebies, How to Hide a Lion and Moomin Summer Madness for Polka Theatre, Wave Me Goodbye for Theatr Clewyd and Romeo and Juliet, The Merry Wives of Windsor, As You Like It and Two Gentlemen of Verona for Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.

Eliyana Evans is a Sound Designer and Composer working in theatre, music, podcasting, and film. Her recent theatre credits include Hamlet and The Exonerated at Hope Mill Theatre and 100 Trans Voices and Prince George at Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester.

Grant Archer is a digital artist creating theatrical installation work that explores the relationship between live and recorded media and storytelling. He is a co-founder of Take Back Theatre with actress Julie Hesmondhalgh and writer Rebekah Harrison and is an Associate Artist of Oldham Coliseum Theatre. Grant's recent works include video design for Octagon Theatre Bolton's An Adventure, short film Angel of History with ballerina Nicky Hensall, actress Sobna Gulati and composer Ashkay Gulati and the Coliseum's 2021 interactive digital murder mystery Whodunnit at the Coliseum?