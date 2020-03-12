Match Funding Boosts Perth Theatre Sponsorship Deal

In a show of confidence for arts and business collaboration in Perth, Arts & Business Scotland's Culture & Business Fund has match-funded local gin company Bright Spirits' sponsorship of Perth Theatre's The Importance of Being Earnest.

This means that for every pound Bright Spirits invests in supporting the show, Scottish charity Arts & Business Scotland matches it, granting £10k to The Importance of Being Earnest and boosting the financial benefits of this sponsorship for the theatre.

A shared commitment to quality and individual character makes this a great collaboration between business and theatre. What's more Perth Theatre's vibrant production of The Importance of Being Earnest starring Karen Dunbar features food and drink prominently in the on-stage action, making Bright Spirits - the bright side of spirits - the ideal sponsor. As Algernon says: "when I am in really great trouble, I refuse everything except food and drink".

Thomas Kinney-Nicol, development officer for Horsecross Arts, the creative organisation and charity behind Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre said:

"Without the generous support of local businesses such as Bright Spirits and match-funding from Arts & Business Scotland we would not be able to create the top-quality theatre that Perth audiences deserve. It's also a great way for businesses to profile what they do in our venues in imaginative ways, so it's a fantastic opportunity for organisations who like to think a little bit outside the box.

Our production of The Importance of Being Earnest starring Karen Dunbar is a funny, fast-paced and relatable show - with two intervals, there's plenty time for customers to incorporate a gin or non-alcoholic alternative as part of their evening!"

Carl Watt, Head of Programmes for Arts & Business Scotland had the following to say:

"We are delighted that the Culture and Business Fund Scotland is supporting this partnership and match funding the sponsorship of £10,000. Hopefully it will encourage other local businesses to realise the many benefits to be had from forming creative collaborations with local cultural organisations."

Fabio Di Silvestro from Bright Spirits, who have branded up the Perth Theatre bars and will be offering gin tastings during the run, said:

"We are really excited to be sponsoring The Importance of Being Earnest at Perth Theatre. As a Perth based company, we are delighted to be able to support Horsecross Arts, an organisation that enriches our local community with many wonderful theatre productions and cultural events throughout the year. We look forward to introducing theatre visitors to the bright side of spirits with engaging gin experiences to match this popular theatre production!"

The Importance of Being Earnest runs in Perth Theatre from Thursday 5 until Saturday 21 March. For tickets and info visit www.horsecross.co.uk or call Horsecross Arts Box Office on 01738 621031.

*Non-alcoholic alternatives will also be available

Horsecross Arts is supported by Creative Scotland, Perth & Kinross Council and The Gannochy Trust.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You