Mark Thomas Will Bring ORDINARY DECENT CRIMINAL to the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Renowned political comedian Mark Thomas enters the brave new world of a liberal prison experiment in a new show at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this month.

Ordinary Decent Criminal, at the SJT on Tuesday 28 October, is set in the years following the Strangeways Prison riot. It's written by ex-offender and multi-award- winning playwright Ed Edwards and stars Thomas as recovering addict Frankie.

Frankie's just been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail for dealing drugs.

When he gets there, none of his fellow convicts are what they seem. And with his typewriter, his activist soul, and his sore lack of a right hook, he somehow finds his way into their troubled hearts, and they into his.

A brand new play from the writer of the Fringe First winning England & Son and A Political History of Smack & Crack, Ordinary Decent Criminal reunites Edwards with Thomas to tell a tale of freedom, revolution and messy love.

From Paines Plough, Live Theatre, Theatre Royal Plymouth and Ellie Keel Productions in association with Synergy Theatre Project, the show is directed by Paines Plough's Joint Artistic Director, Charlotte Bennett.

Ordinary Decent Criminal can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Thursday 28 October.