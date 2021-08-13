MY NIGHT WITH REG Extends Run at the Turbine Theatre

The celebrated London revival of Kevin Elyot's award-winning play, My Night With Reg, extends its run for a further three weeks at Paul Taylor-Mills' Turbine Theatre, now running until 11 September 2021.

The production also announces a special charity night gala on Wednesday 18 August. The evening is in aid of the Terrence Higgins Trust, the UK's leading HIV and sexual health charity. The charity help support people living with HIV and amplify their voices, continue to fight against HIV and provide services and support to help improve the nation's sexual health.

This dazzling new revival of the iconic bittersweet comedy is directed by Matt Ryan and stars Stephen K Amos (Benny), James Bradwell (Eric), Edward M Corrie (John), Paul Keating (Guy), Gerard McCarthy (Daniel) and Alan Turkington (Bernie).

Kevin Elyot's much-loved modern classic, which captures the fragility of friendship, happiness and life itself, won both the 1995 Olivier and Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy, after its premiere at the Royal Court and subsequent transfer to the West End.

Set in Guy's London flat, old friends and new gather to party through the night. This is the summer of 1985 and, for Guy and his circle, the world is about to change forever, thanks to the mounting AIDS crisis.

My Night With Reg at The Turbine Theatre has designs by Lee Newby and casting by Will Burton CDG.