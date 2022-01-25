MTI Launches New Resource for Schools and Theatres in the UK and Europe

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced that a new production resource - Digital Scripts and Scores Powered by ProductionPro - is now available to MTI customers.

Designed to enhance the creative process, ProductionPro is an app that automatically organises production elements within a breakdown of an MTI musical. ProductionPro's Digital Scripts and Scores fosters collaboration among members of a musical's creative team by providing a digital breakdown of every scene in the show, so users can skim the entire show and all of its creative elements at-a-glance. The intuitive software automatically pulls together all research, designs, and reference videos into one place that enables and enhances communication and the decision-making process.

With over 50,000 theatres and schools across the United States having already utilised ProductionPro, MTI's London office has partnered with ProductionPro Technologies Inc. to bring their innovative software to theatrical organisations in the UK and Europe. The resource has been custom-tailored to the specific needs of MTI's customers.

ProductionPro has already been used effectively in notable Broadway productions including Disney's Frozen, Groundhog Day, Kinky Boots and Miss Saigon.

ProductionPro is the FIRST and ONLY Learning Management System for musicals that allows theatres to:

Digitally distribute an MTI script and piano vocal score to cast and crew

Share script notes

Link research and references directly to the appropriate characters and scenes

Post and update recorded video footage of choreography, blocking, and music rehearsals

Share rehearsal material online and in one place

Interact with a visual breakdown of your script

ProductionPro's simple and intuitive interface enables every member of your cast or crew to easily access any bit of information they may be looking for from their smartphone, computer, or tablet.

"We designed ProductionPro to inspire and facilitate greater collaboration among a show's creative team and members of the cast and crew," says Alexander Libby, Founder and CEO of ProductionPro Technologies Inc. "Our users in the United States have used the technology with great success and we are very excited to be launching our first product for schools, amateur and regional theatres with MTI in the UK and Europe. Now everyone can put on a show using ProductionPro."

Ryan Macaulay, Director of Operations, Education and Development at London's MTI office commented, "MTI is committed to providing helpful resources to assist our customers throughout the process of putting on their own musical. ProductionPro's unique features, which encourage collaboration and sharing ideas in a digital era, will make producing an MTI show easier and more rewarding."

For more information about Digital Scripts and Scores by ProductionPro. please visit the MTI website here.