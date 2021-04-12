MTFestUK 2021 Announces Casting and Lineup

Casting has been confirmed for Paul Taylor-Mills' highly celebrated annual festival of new musical theatre, MTFestUK 2021. Featuring a truly spectacular company of international stars, with a number of Tony and Olivier Awards to their names, this year's season is set to be an unmissable event in the 2021 musical theatre calendar.

The full line up of world class performers includes: Tori Allen-Martin, Luke Bayer, Jenna Boyd, Alex Cardall, Jessica Cervi, Chris Chung, Matthew Croke, Allie Daniel, Cory English, Aminita Francis, Scott Garnham, Tiffany Graves, Beth Hinton-Lever, Aimee Hodnett, Jazz Jenkins, Nadine-Rose Johnson, Reuben Joseph, Eleanor Kane, Caroline Kay, Emma Kingston, Gemma Knight Jones, Melanie La Barrie, Marie Lawrence, Simon Lipkin, Andrew Lippa, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Tim Mahendran, Ako Mitchell, Kyran Mitchell-Nanton, Grace Mouat, Phoebe Panaretos, Bryce Pinkham, Sharon Rose, Robert Saunders, Cleve September, Sharon Sexton, Robin Simões da Silva, Nicola Sloane, Jodie Steele, Scarlett Strallen, Sebastien Torkia and Paul Thornley.*

The 2021 festival runs from 17-29 May at The Turbine Theatre, London, before embarking on a 'digital' UK Tour from the 31 May - 4 July. The full list of venues and touring dates are as follows:

The Turbine Theatre, Battersea (Monday 17 May - Saturday 29 May)

Norwich Theatre Royal, The Belgrade Theatre, Coventry & Birmingham Hippodrome (Monday 31 May - Sunday 6 June)

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton & the Mercury Theatre, Colchester (Monday 7 June - Sunday 13 June)

Curve Theatre, Leicester & Dundee Repertory Theatre (Monday 14 June - Sunday 20 June)

New Wolsey Theatre & Theatre Clwyd (Mon 21 June - Sunday 27 June)

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Sheffield Theatres & The Lowry, Salford (Monday 28 June - Sunday 4 July)

The Festival sets out to promote quality artistry, showcasing new musicals to UK audiences with a view to elevating them to full production, and giving audiences an insight into the process of creating new work and the art of collaboration. Paul Taylor-Mills launched the inaugural MTFestUK season at The Other Palace in 2019, followed by a 2020 season in February last year, at The Turbine Theatre.

The 2021 festival line-up includes an exciting and diverse selection of eight new musicals: Far From Heaven, #50days, The Man In the Ceiling, Millennials, HouseFire, Cake, Daisy and Tony! (A Tony Blair Rock Opera).

In addition to the highly talented performers, the festival also includes a huge mix of exciting creative talent including: Tasha Taylor-Johnson, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Jack McManus, Drew McOnie, Caroline Kay,Matt White, Thabo Stuck, Scott Frankel and Poppy Burton Morgan.

Learn more and book at www.theturbinetheatre.com.