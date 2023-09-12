MO & THE RED RIBBON Comes to Newbury This Month

This free production follows the journey of Mo, a child refugee separated from his family, and his fantastical journey towards a new life.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues Photo 1 ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 2 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike Photo 3 Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike
Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse Photo 4 Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse

MO & THE RED RIBBON Comes to Newbury This Month

Corn Exchange Newbury and 101 Outdoor Arts – National Centre for Arts in Public Space – will present Mo & The Red Ribbon for one night only in Newbury. With a route starting at 7pm at the Newbury Clocktower and ending by The Wharf, this joyful, childish, playful and poetic show combines spectacular staging and emotional storytelling to explore the experience of migration from a child’s perspective, offering an ultimately optimistic look at the world we inhabit and those we share it with.

The event is on  Saturday 30th September 2023 at 7pm.

This free production follows the journey of Mo, a child refugee separated from his family, and his fantastical journey towards a new life. Told through large-scale puppetry over a promenade route through the centre of Newbury, French artists L’Homme Debout tell Mo’s story through a beautifully crafted giant puppet and a sequence of colourful and larger than life scenes.

There will also be an opportunity for local people to participate in the show, learning skills in outdoor performance and working closely with the French company and production team from 101. If interested please email hello@101outdoorarts.com.

Danielle Corbishley, Head of 101 and Outdoor Programmes says, Mo & the Red Ribbon is an incredible outdoor performance that invites the whole of Newbury to come together to welcome Mo, a giant puppet, on a journey through Newbury Town Centre. Please join us for this moving story told on a grand scale!

The Corn Exchange and 101's outdoor programme is supported by Arts Council England and Greenham Trust. The event does not require booking.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Asa Murphys NEW GENERATIONS Comes to Liverpool This Month Photo
Asa Murphy's NEW GENERATIONS Comes to Liverpool This Month

Liverpool based writer and musician Asa Murphy has penned a brand-new musical play which is set to premiere in the city next week. New Generations is a production that covers the importance of love and support within family life. Learn more about the play here!

2
Cast Set For European Tour of NEGOTIATING PEACE Photo
Cast Set For European Tour of NEGOTIATING PEACE

Rehearsals are underway for Qendra Multimedia’s Negotiating Peace and the pan-European cast has now been announced. Learn more about the tour and find out who is starring here!

3
Cast Set For DICK WHITTINGTON at Exeter Northcott Theatre Photo
Cast Set For DICK WHITTINGTON at Exeter Northcott Theatre

Exeter Northcott Theatre and Le Navet Bete have announced the full cast for their new family pantomime Dick Whittington. Find out who's starring in the panto here!

4
Cast Set For ITS HER TURN NOW, World Premiere of Gender-Swapped Adaptation of Ray Cooneys Photo
Cast Set For IT'S HER TURN NOW, World Premiere of Gender-Swapped Adaptation of Ray Cooney's OUT OF ORDER

OUT OF ORDER is Ray Cooney’s 1990 classic West End farce about MPs behaving badly.  In a World Premiere at The Mill at Sonning, it has been turned on its head and adapted by Michael J Barfoot so that it is female MPs behaving badly, called IT’S HER TURN NOW. Learn more about the production and find out who is starring here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503 Video
Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Lawrence Batley, Huddersfield (10/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
CAST Doncaster (9/28-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Lakeside Arts Nottingham (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wells Maltings (10/26-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You