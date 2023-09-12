MO & THE RED RIBBON Comes to Newbury This Month

Corn Exchange Newbury and 101 Outdoor Arts – National Centre for Arts in Public Space – will present Mo & The Red Ribbon for one night only in Newbury. With a route starting at 7pm at the Newbury Clocktower and ending by The Wharf, this joyful, childish, playful and poetic show combines spectacular staging and emotional storytelling to explore the experience of migration from a child’s perspective, offering an ultimately optimistic look at the world we inhabit and those we share it with.

The event is on Saturday 30th September 2023 at 7pm.

This free production follows the journey of Mo, a child refugee separated from his family, and his fantastical journey towards a new life. Told through large-scale puppetry over a promenade route through the centre of Newbury, French artists L’Homme Debout tell Mo’s story through a beautifully crafted giant puppet and a sequence of colourful and larger than life scenes.

There will also be an opportunity for local people to participate in the show, learning skills in outdoor performance and working closely with the French company and production team from 101. If interested please email hello@101outdoorarts.com.

Danielle Corbishley, Head of 101 and Outdoor Programmes says, Mo & the Red Ribbon is an incredible outdoor performance that invites the whole of Newbury to come together to welcome Mo, a giant puppet, on a journey through Newbury Town Centre. Please join us for this moving story told on a grand scale!

The Corn Exchange and 101's outdoor programme is supported by Arts Council England and Greenham Trust. The event does not require booking.