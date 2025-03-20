MISCHIEF IN MOTION: THE CHEEKY TRICKSTER & FRIENDS to be Presented at The Cavendish Arms

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



'Mischief in Motion' will feature afternoon of devious sleight of hand, playful pickpocketing, and mischievous charm. Magician Alex Sprackling, known as "The Cheeky Trickster" will be joined by two other esteemed members of The Magic Circle (to be announced) for an afternoon you will never forget. Expect laughter, surprise, and fun in this edgy reimagining of the classic magic show. The perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

As seen on Love Island and by Chelsea FC, Alex Sprackling is a master of sleight of hand, confidence tricks, and pickpocket magic, whose charisma and witty persona make him a standout entertainer across the UK and the Channel Islands. Over the past decade, Alex has crafted a unique style of performance blending jaw-dropping magic with light-hearted trickery, often taking guests by surprise with his audacious, yet humorous ability to steal watches or wallets - only to return them with a smile!

Performance Details

Date: Sunday, 6th April 2025

Performance time: 4:00pm - 5:00pm (doors open at 3:50pm)

Runtime is approx. 60 minutes

Ages: suitable for 12+

Address: The Cavendish Arms, 128 Hartington Road, Stockwell, London SW8 2HJ

PLEASE NOTE: This show will be recorded for the performers' professional usage. By purchasing a ticket, you consent to being filmed.

