MADAGASCAR Extends Tour to Asia and Announces New Cast

Selladoor Worldwide announce that their critically acclaimed production of Madagascar - The Musical will tour China, Hong Kong and Malaysia visiting Beijing, Shanghai, Foshan, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur with X Factor Winner Matt Terry reprising his role of Alex the Lion. The critically acclaimed UK tour has been extended in the UK adding China to the itinerary marking Selladoor Worldwide's 17th International tour since 2014 as part of their ongoing international strategy to take world class theatre across the globe.

Additional casting for the next leg of the tour which also travels to 12 UK venues includes Posi Morakinyo (Marty), Connor Dyer (Melman) Anna Barnes (Private/Mort) Esme Laudat (Rico/Lynn) Michael Larcombe (Mason/Lars) Monique Ashe- Palmer (Kowaslki) William Beckerleg (Skipper/Maurice) Hannah Victoria (Gloria) , Kieran Mortell (King Julian), Niko Kaim and Gareth Moran (Off Stage Swings)

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar - The Musical follows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

Madagascar has been hailed as a triumphant debut theatre performance for Matt Terry. Receiving 5 star reviews across the tour.

Matt tells us: 'I'm having such an amazing time touring in Madagascar the Musical, the audiences have been fantastic. The show brings together everything you will know and love from the Dreamworks film with an immense score and amazing sets, costumes and puppets. It's an awesome night out for the whole family'

This wacky adventure for the whole family is brought to life by Selladoor Family, the producers behind James And The Giant Peach, Seussical and The Owl And The Pussycat and Hartshorn - Hook, producers of the Olivier Award winning Rotterdam, Murder Ballad, Urinetown and American Idiot.

Madagascar - The Musical is directed by award winning Kirk Jameson with choreography from Fabian Aloise. Designed by Tom Rogers, with Lighting design by Howard Hudson, Sound Design by Chris Whybrow, Musical Supervision from Mark Crossland Puppet design by Max Humphries and Puppet Direction from Emma Brunton.

