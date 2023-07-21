M6 Theatre's NEST Will Embark on UK Tour This Autumn

Encouraging young generations to care about the environment and those we share it with, Nest uses shadow puppetry, original songs and clowning to follow Birtle and Piper, two birds and their eggs, in the only tree left in the city. A high energy show with giant sized props and steampunk costume, this two-hander gives a bird's eye view of humans who leave their clutter in the urban landscape below. A bottle cap makes a cracking mirror, a five-pound note makes a tip top tablecloth and dice make a delightful stool... but what will happen when the dynamic duo take a shine to collecting and they fill their nest with too many things?

A tree in a city. Two birds decide to make it their home and soon their cosy nest contains two very precious eggs. The human world below is full of exciting 'thingamajigs' and as Birtle and Piper's longing to provide for their eggs grow, very quickly, so does the clutter in the nest.

Artistic Director, writer and director Gilly Baskeyfield said "We always aim to create work which touches the hearts and minds of all ages and we've been overjoyed by the response to the show so far. Audiences have been deeply moved by the care and affection that the birds show each other, and their eggs, with grown-ups particularly relating to Birtle and Piper's need to do the very best that they can for their offspring. The children have loved the movement, the comedy and the oversized props but most of all, they really, really care about those eggs!"

Based in Rochdale, M6 Theatre is one of Britain's leading touring theatre companies, specialising in creating and delivering high quality theatre for young audiences. The company's rich programme includes inspiring and highly visual shows for young audiences and compelling short single voice plays for older audiences. The company runs a participatory programme with young people aged 8-18 including weekly youth theatre sessions and community outreach projects.

Tour Dates

16 - 18 September the egg, Theatre Royal Bath

36 Monmouth St, Bath BA1 2AN

Sat - Sun 11.30 & 3pm, Mon 10am & 1pm | £10 - £7.50

theatreroyal.org.uk/your-visit/the-egg/ | 01225 448844

23 September M6 Studio, Rochdale

Albert Royds St, Rochdale OL16 2SU

11am & 1.30pm | PWYF

admin@m6theatre.co.uk | 01706 355898

30 September Octagon Theatre, Bolton

Howell Croft S, Bolton BL1 1SB

11am & 2pm | £10 - £8

octagonbolton.co.uk | 01204 520661

1 October Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax

10 Square Rd, Halifax HX1 1QG

1.30pm & 4pm | £12.50 - £10.50

squarechapel.co.uk | 0343 208 6016

7 October Cleethorpes Memorial Hall

Grimsby Rd, Cleethorpes DN35 8AH

11am & 2pm | Pricde TBC

birdhousetheatre.co.uk | 07974 263538

8 October Lakeside Arts, Nottingham

University Park, Nottingham NG7 2RD

1.30pm & 3.30pm | Price TBC

lakesidearts.org.uk | 0115 846 7777

11 - 15 October Polka Theatre, London

240 The Broadway, London SW19 1SB

Weds - Fri 10.30am & 1.15pm, Sat - Sun 10.30am & 2pm | £14

polkatheatre.com | 020 8543 4888

21 October The Rep, Birmingham

The Door, 6 Centenary Square, Birmingham, B1 2EP

11 am & 2pm | From £10

birmingham-rep.co.uk | 0121 236 4455

24 October Rosehill Theatre, Whitehaven

Moresby, Whitehaven, Cumbria, CA28 6SE

11am & 2pm | £10 - £6

rosehilltheatre.co.uk | 01946 692422

25 - 26 October Theatre by the Lake, Keswick

Lakeside, Keswick CA12 5DJ

11am & 2pm | £12 - £10

www.theatrebythelake.com | 017687 74411

28 October The North Wall, Oxford

S Parade, Summertown, Oxford OX2 7JN

11am & 2pm | £9-£7

thenorthwall.com | 01865 319 450

31 October The Hafren, Newtown

Newtown Campus, Llanidloes Rd, Newtown SY16 4HU

10.30am & 1.30pm | £4

thehafren.co.uk | 01686 948100

2 November Borough Theatre, Abergavenny

Town Hall, Cross St, Abergavenny NP7 5HD

11am & 1.30pm | Price TBC

boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk | 01873 850805

3 November The Riverfront Theatre, Newport

Kingsway, Newport NP20 1HG

11.30am & 2.30pm | £9

newportlive.co.uk/en/venues/riverfront | 01633 656757