Hampstead Theatre to Host Star-Studded Fundraising Auction in 2026

A star-studded silent auction offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences has launched in support of Hampstead Theatre raising vital funds to support the playwrights, artists and audiences of the future.

Open now to bidders everywhere, the auction features an extraordinary collection of money-can't-buy prizes donated by leading figures from theatre, film, literature and fashion.

Highlights include tea for two with star of stage and screen David Morrissey, a National Gallery visit followed by tea with actor and writer Tracy-Ann Oberman and curry with comedians David Baddiel and Hugh Dennis.

Additional lots offer exclusive opportunities to meet Felicity Kendal and Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis who are currently starring in Tom Stoppard's Indian Ink at Hampstead Theatre, acclaimed novelist and screenwriter Deborah Moggach, fashion designer Bella Freud, distinguished broadcaster Joan Bakewell and award-winning novelist Naomi Alderman. Other lots include the chance to attend a press night with legendary theatre critic Michael Billington and a two-week stay in a villa on the Caribbean Island of Grenada.

The auction is part of a gala evening at Hampstead Theatre on Saturday 24 January featuring a special performance of Tom Stoppard's Indian Ink starring Felicity Kendal, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis and Gavi Singh Chera.

Funds raised will support Hampstead Theatre's work on and off stage, helping to develop new playwrights, nurture emerging artists and offer subsidised tickets to young people. For every winning bid the T. S. Eliot Foundation will also generously donate an additional 10%.

Cathy Baker, Director of Development at Hampstead Theatre said:

“Hampstead needs to raise over £1.5m each year from philanthropic support, and hugely appreciates its loyal donors and members. This auction offers a rare chance to bid on extraordinary experiences and other wonderful items and Hampstead Theatre is incredibly grateful to the artists and supporters who have donated such exceptional auction prizes. Every bid will help us ensure that our playwrights, artists and audiences continue to thrive".

The auction is now open at https://uk.givergy.com/indianinkgala2026