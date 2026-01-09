THE LAST FIVE YEARS to be Presented at Porter's Theatre in Cardiff

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Last Five Years is being performed at Porter's Theatre in Cardiff the 22nd through 25th of January. This intimate, emotionally powerful, and unconventional musical by Jason Robert Brown chronicles a five-year relationship between a struggling actress (Cathy) and a rising writer (Jamie) through contrasting timelines. Cathy's story moves backward, while Jamie's moves forward, only meeting at their wedding in the middle. This musical is known for its honest portrayal of a relationship's complexities, delving into individual dreams, career struggles, and the difficulty of balancing personal ambition with partnership.

The Last Five Years is directed by Alice Eklund with musical direction by David Haller and is playing the 22nd through 25th of January at Porter's Theatre in Cardiff. The show run time is 90 minutes with no intermission. The cast includes Emma Wallace as Cathy and Elis Myers-Sleight as Jamie. The show is produced by Sara Marie Wojta, Founder and Creative Director for Wojta Productions, Ltd., and is presented in association with Porter's Theatre.

About Wojta Productions, Ltd : Wojta Productions strives to champion, produce and invest in compelling, diverse and artistically rich stage productions that resonate with audiences and deliver meaningful cultural impact.