LAMBCO Productions To Present SAVAGE At White Bear Theatre

LAMBCO Productions will present SAVAGE, a play by Claudio Macor, at the White Bear Theatre in Kennington. The production will run from Wednesday, February 25, through Sunday, March 15, with performances Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 4:00 p.m. The theatre is located at 138 Kennington Park Road, London, SE11 4DJ. Press night is scheduled for Friday, February 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Robert McWhir, SAVAGE is inspired by the true story of Danish physician Carl Værnet, a Nazi sympathiser who claimed to have discovered a medical “cure” for homosexuality. Set in occupied Copenhagen, the play follows Zack and Nikolai, a couple whose lives are torn apart after their arrest, when Nikolai is subjected to medical experimentation while Zack is released due to diplomatic immunity. The narrative examines the personal and societal consequences of conversion therapy and traces the long-term damage caused by these practices.

The play spans a decade and multiple countries, focusing on the human cost of flawed medical ideologies and the lasting trauma experienced by those affected. The production is recommended for audiences aged 18 and over due to mature themes and nudity.

The creative team includes director Robert McWhir, musical composer Aaron Clingham, production manager Richard Lambert, Costume Designer Janet Huckle, casting director Daniel Lobo, and graphic designer Steve Caplin. The producers are Josephine Buchan, Robert Zampetti, and Roy Matlofsky, with LAMBCO Productions serving as executive producer. Casting for the production has yet to be announced.

Macor’s previous writing credits include The Tailor-Made Man, The End of Innocence, Different from the Others, and Margot – Dame: The World’s Greatest Ballerina. McWhir previously served as artistic director of the Landor Theatre, where his work included productions of Follies, Into the Woods, Ragtime, and She Loves Me.

TICKETS

Tickets for SAVAGE are priced at £18 standard and £14 concession, plus booking fees. Concessions are available for pensioners, unemployed patrons, students, and audience members under 16. The running time is approximately one hour and 45 minutes, including a 15-minute interval.