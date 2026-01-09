Then Jerico To Return To Birmingham And Liverpool With January Dates

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Then Jerico will continue its UK and European The Return tour with two performances in January. The band will appear at the O2 Academy Birmingham on Friday, January 16, 2026, followed by a performance at the O2 Academy2 Liverpool on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

The Birmingham performance will take place at O2 Academy Birmingham, located at 16–18 Horse Fair, Birmingham B1 1DB. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., support is scheduled for 8:00 p.m., and Then Jerico will take the stage at 9:00 p.m. The Liverpool performance will be held at O2 Academy2 Liverpool, located at 11–13 Hotham Street, Liverpool L3 5UF, with doors opening at 7:00 p.m., support at 8:00 p.m., and the band performing at 9:00 p.m.

Led by founding member, lead singer, songwriter, and producer Mark Shaw, Then Jerico will present a 90-minute set featuring chart singles and album tracks from the band’s first two releases, First (The Sound of Music) and The Big Area (Outside), alongside material from Shaw’s solo recordings from the 1990s.

Special guest support for the Birmingham performance will come from Rude Awakening, while the Liverpool date will feature Rolo McGinty of The Woodentops.

Formed in 1983, Then Jerico achieved commercial success in the late 1980s following a signing with London Records. The band released First (The Sound of Music) in 1987, which included the single “The Motive,” the most-played song on BBC Radio 1 that year. Their 1989 album The Big Area reached No. 4 on the UK Albums Chart and featured the title track “Big Area,” which peaked at No. 13, as well as “What Does It Take,” which included backing vocals by Belinda Carlisle.

Following the band’s early 1990s hiatus, Shaw continued to release music and perform under the Then Jerico name while also pursuing solo projects and collaborations, including appearances with the SAS Band. The band has reunited for several tours since 2012.

Tickets for both performances are priced at £36.60. Tickets for the Birmingham show are available through the Academy Music Group website for O2 Academy Birmingham. Tickets for the Liverpool performance are available through the Academy Music Group website for O2 Academy Liverpool.