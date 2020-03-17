Lung Ha Theatre Company and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh Co-production CASTLE LENNOX Postponed

Lung Ha Theatre Company and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh co-production CASTLE LENNOX has been postponed in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement on the Company's website reads:

Dear Friends,

We have been closely monitoring the fast developing Covid-19 pandemic and following the advice from government health officials. To that end, it is with great sadness that we announce Castle Lennox, our co-production with Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, is postponed until further notice. We have made this difficult decision in conjunction with our co-producers and venue partners.

We at Lung Ha Theatre Company are deeply committed to our values, especially during difficult periods such as this. We recognise that postponing the show has a profound impact on our company of neurodiverse artists and we are supporting them at this testing time.

We are very fortunate to be part of an arts community that takes care of each other and this time is no different. We greatly appreciate the support we receive from our audiences and partners and hope to be able to share Castle Lennox with you very soon.

Lung Ha Theatre Company Board said: "The Directors of Lung Ha Theatre Company are deeply disappointed to announce the postponement of rehearsals and thereby performances of Castle Lennox - particularly as the Company has been working so hard over the last few weeks to produce an exceptional show. However, the safety and welfare of our performers, staff and volunteers is paramount and we concluded that the only sensible response to the Covid-19 crisis was to postpone. We are however optimistic that rehearsals will start again later in the year and that the story of Castle Lennox will be heard."

Please note that customers who have purchased tickets to Castle Lennox at The Lyceum in Edinburgh or Dundee Rep will be automatically issued a refund over the coming weeks. Please keep an eye on our social media for any further updates.

Yours,

Lung Ha Theatre Company





