Luke Hereford's NICE THINGS: A QUEER LOVE STORY to Premiere at Pleasance Theatre

The new play by Luke Hereford will make its world premiere at Pleasance Theatre, London in a production directed by Izzy Rabey and co-produced by Porter's Theatre, Cardiff, where the play will also run. The production will run at further venues, throughout spring 2026, to be announced.

NICE THINGS: A Queer Love Story finds a gay couple, in the midst of their comfortable years. The two of them have everything; a beautiful flat, three holidays a year and truly envious instagram grids. But when one of them comes out as nonbinary, their idealised picket fence lifestyle is threatened by only one thing...each other.

How do we deal with drastic changes in someone we love apparently unconditionally? Are they really that drastic? Does it actually change anything? Isn't it better if your partner is just themself? Isn't that what you love about them?

Writer Luke Hereford said: "Getting this play off the ground has felt like the most important part of my career as a theatremaker to date. As a nonbinary person, representation across culture is so fleeting, that this play was born of a sort of frustration to just shine a light on parts of the nonbinary experience that we rarely get to see, nights out, working, sex, dancing, shopping, karaoke. Things that we might take for granted, but can be miniature minefields to navigate as a queer person. I hope some of our audiences feel seen by this story, and how beautifully this incredible team will share it with the world." NICE THINGS: A Queer Love Story was longlisted for the Bold Playwriting Award in 2024

Luke Hereford (they/them) found success as a playwright with Grandmother's Closet in 2022, which played two sold out runs at Wales Millennium Centre, and a critically acclaimed, award-nominated run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. They perform as Drag persona Esther Parade, and in 2024 created Polly & Esther alongside performing partner Polly Amorous, which had successful runs at both Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringe Festivals. As a Director, they have worked with Sherman Theatre, Cardiff, Tron Glasgow, Theatre503 and National Theatre Wales.

Director Izzy Rabey (she/they) is a former trainee director for The Royal Court Theatre, where they co-Directed Graceland and their work has been produced internationally in New Zealand, Kenya, Hawaii, Brazil and the USA. Recently, Izzy directed Feral Monster for National Theatre Wales and For The Love of Spam at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. In 2023 they won a Selar Award for Contributions to Welsh Arts and Cultural Activism.

Casting for the production is to be announced. Co-produced by Luke Hereford and Porter's Theatre; a dedicated fringe theatre space in the heart of Cardiff, where makers, and their ideas, are welcomed, nurtured, and given a platform and where audiences can experience work they wouldn't see elsewhere in Cardiff - work that entertains, moves, and inspires.