Lowry Revamps All 440 Quays Theatre Seats Thanks To £74K Biffa Award Grant

All 440 seats in Lowry's Quays Theatre have been renovated and refurbished thanks to a significant Biffa Award grant.

Biffa Award is a multi-million pound fund that helps to build communities and transform lives through awarding grants to community and environmental projects across the UK, as part of the Government's Landfill Communities Fund.

In March 2024 Lowry was awarded a Biffa Award grant of £74,816, to reupholster seating in the venue's Quays Theatre with new padding and fabric. The project was awarded funding under Biffa Award's Cultural Facilities theme, which aims to improve recreation, interest and education.

After almost 25 years of constant use, the seats in the Quays Theatre were much in need of a revamp – and with the completion of the work in December, theatregoers can now enjoy watching the venue's wide range of theatre, dance, comedy and drama in comfort.

The work was carried out between July and December, with seats being removed in batches and reupholstered offsite. This was carefully planned around the theatres programme to minimise disruption to audiences.

The old fabric and padding was being disposed of sustainably, in some cases because repurposed where possible to minimise waste. The new materials used meet all current guidance for safety and quality.

Gwen Oakden, Lowry's Deputy Chief Executive & Director of Development: "It is so important that our audiences are able to enjoy our world-class performing arts programme in a comfortable and welcoming space. For many visitors to the Quays Theatre, this is their first experience of live performance - often to see a family show or as part of a school trip. We really want it to be the best experience possible, and for them to begin a lifelong relationship with Lowry. As a registered charity, without the generous support of this Biffa Award, for which we're hugely grateful, we couldn't have carried out this important work for our audiences.

“As we head into our 25th Anniversary year, we are delighted to be able to welcome audiences and visitors can enjoy the beautiful and revived Quays Theatre.”

Rachel Maidment, Biffa Award Grants Manager, added: “We are delighted to have supported The Lowry in refurbishing the Quays Theatre seating, ensuring audiences can continue to enjoy performances in comfort. Through Biffa Award's Cultural Facilities theme, we fund projects that provide engaging and inspiring spaces for communities. The Lowry is a key cultural venue, and we're proud that our funding, made possible through the Landfill Communities Fund, has helped enhance the experience for visitors for years to come.”

