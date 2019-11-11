Louise Orwin's OH YES OH NO Opens At Battersea Arts Centre This Week

Maverick artist's surreal journey through female sexuality and violence, uncovering the power of asking for what you want opens two week run at Battersea Arts Centre on 12 November

Provocative, surreal and dark, Oh Yes Oh No is a frank interrogation of sexuality, consent and survival in the wake of #MeToo.

Made with the candid input of those willing to speak openly and honestly about their sex lives through interviews conducted all over the UK, award-winning performance artist Louise Orwin explores how to understand and reclaim your desire in the face of sexual trauma and rape culture, and the power of asking for what you want. It runs at Battersea Arts Centre 12 - 23 November (not 17).

Featuring intricate video design, Barbie and Ken, audience participation, and a heady mix of pop culture references, this show is for anyone who has struggled to find their sexual voice or questioned the sexual culture they were brought up in. It explores what it means to have sexual fantasies that don't align with your politics and what it means to have a voice.

in a four star review The Guardian said 'In one moment empowering and exhilarating, and in the next, full of rage and despair', while The Stage described it as a'startling and resonant show questioning female desire and its relation to rape culture'./

'As a survivor of sexual violence I began to make the show by examining my own sexual desires' said Louise, 'to reclaim my sexuality for myself once and for all. Making the show in the tidal wave of #MeToo, I began feeling that, more than ever, those of us who have struggled with our sexuality have a duty to be reclaiming our lives and bodies for ourselves.'

Louise's previous shows include viral docu-theatre Pretty Ugly about the trauma teenagers face about their looks online, and A Girl & A Gun, her witty, fun and provocative look at the way the media uses women and violence. Both received global audience and critical acclaim.

Oh Yes Oh No contains strong language, adult content and descriptions of sexual violence and is suitable for over 16s only.

Tues 12 - Sat November 23 (not 17) 8pm

London Battersea Arts Centre, Lavender Hill, London SW11 5TN

£12.50/£10 020 7223 2223 www.bac.org.uk





