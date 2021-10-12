Liza Pulman Releases New Album THE HEART OF IT

After wowing sell-out audiences with her highly acclaimed West End tour de force Liza Pulman Sings Streisand, Liza returns with her brand-new show and album The Heart of It.

The album is produced by veteran producer Chris Porter (George Michael, Sir Elton John, Take That) and was recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios. The album features an array of the finest musicians including Chris Cameron (George Michael, Tina Turner), Danny Cummings (Mark Knopfler/ Dire Straits) Tony Levin (Peter Gabriel, King Crimson) and Adam Wakeman (Annie Lennox, Ozzie Osbourne). The album also includes a duet with multi-million selling German superstar Max Raabe: Will You Stay Beside Me is one of Max Raabe's most popular songs throughout Europe.

In The Heart of It Liza rediscovers and reimagines timeless classics and lost gems that have no business being lost. Her funny, intelligent and emotional connection to lyric and melody goes straight to the heart of every song with a diverse and eclectic range of influences encompassing Michel Legrand, Irving Berlin, Randy Newman, Judy Collins and a host of other iconic artists.

The Heart of It has its London premiere at Riverside Studios commencing 24th April 2022, and plays Cadogan Hall on 25th May 2022.

Liza Pulman says, Every track on this album has my heart in it and every arrangement, my soul. I am so thrilled that we are finally releasing it after such a hiatus. I feel like a child at Christmas! I very much hope that you enjoy as it was created with great love.

Rachel Tackley, Creative Director of Riverside Studios comments, I'm so delighted to be able to announce new dates for Liza's new show. She will be the first solo singer to perform in our brand new studio 3, and I can't wait to see it and to welcome Liza to Riverside Studios. I know it will be thrilling.

Liza's varied career has encompassed music, theatre and comedy. The daughter of celebrated screen writer Jack Pulman (I Claudius, War and Peace) and actress Barbara Young (Last of The Summer Wine, Coronation Street, Theatre Workshop), Liza's upbringing gave her huge appreciation of classic theatre and film, as well as deep affection for music of the 20's, 30's and 40's, which so inspires her own music.

As a solo artist Liza's impressive connection to her audience is well remarked upon in her myriad five-star reviews: flawless vocals accompanied by easy wit and natural storytelling make Liza one of the most compelling performers of her day. She has collaborated with brilliant jazz pianist Gareth Williams on Liza Sings Harold Arlen, and toured the UK with Songs of Hollywood alongside her band and Musical Director Joseph Atkins. Liza performed her other acclaimed touring show Liza Sings Streisand in the West End in 2019, as well as a special performance at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall with The Brighouse & Rastrick Brass Band.

After training at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Liza joined globally renowned Glyndebourne Opera, as well as performing leading roles in D'Oyly Carte and Carl Rosa companies. Liza's musical theatre performances have included Adrian Noble's award-winning 2002 London Palladium production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang alongside Michael Ball, and the UK Tour of Doctor Dolittle with Philip Schofield.

In 2004 Liza joined the award-winning comedy trio Fascinating Aida. Queens of the Edinburgh Festival, Fascinating Aida have toured globally and continue to sell-out theatres all over Britain. With their viral YouTube hits Cheap Flights, We're So Sorry Scotland, and now infamous Christmas Song, they continue to attract new audiences with material that is sharper and funnier than ever.

Following a record breaking four-week season with Fascinating Aida at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall in 2020, Liza is back on tour in 2021-2022 with Fascinating Aida and The Heart of It.

Stream The Heart Of It: slinky.to/TheHeartofItLizaPulman