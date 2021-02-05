Liverpool Philharmonic Receives £750,000 Weston Culture Fund Grant From The Garfield Weston Foundation

Liverpool Philharmonic has secured a £750,000 grant from the Weston Culture Fund. This is the largest grant given by the Garfield Weston Foundation to any organisation in the North West and one of the largest in the country.

The funding is vital to Liverpool Philharmonic's ongoing work and will help us continue in our mission to transform lives through music. The grant will help rebuild the organisation post-pandemic, to present concerts and continue Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra On Demand performances.

Between October - December 2020, the Orchestra performed 41 concerts attended by over 9,000 people, as well and nine digital 'On Demand' concerts watched by over 2,600 households.

Philippa Charles, Director, Garfield Weston:

"Our cultural sector is at the heart of our local communities providing not only entertainment but education and inspiration for many. Our Trustees were impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit shown across the arts in response to Covid-19 and it was a privilege to hear what organisations had been doing to not only survive but also to reinvent the way they reach audiences. What really stood out was the level of collaboration and support they had for each other and the determination to keep going, despite the increasingly difficult situation.

We all want and need our cultural sector to thrive and, if anything, our time away from the arts has shown just how important they are to us - bringing much needed pleasure and enrichment to our lives. Arts organisations are desperate to re-open and get back to what they do best, and we hope that this new funding will help many of them do exactly that."

Michael Eakin, Chief Executive, Liverpool Philharmonic:

'We are immensely grateful to receive the generous grant of £750,000 from the Weston Culture Fund which provides crucial support as we look to rebuild in the year ahead. It will enable us to reopen when allowed, and to present our concert and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra On Demand programme throughout the rest of this year. It's a real vote of confidence and trust in us, which we appreciate. Thank you to the Trustees and staff at Garfield Weston for investing once more in Liverpool Philharmonic.'

For more details about the grants from Garfield Weston visit www.garfieldweston.org/weston-culture-fund/