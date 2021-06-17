Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live Theatre Returns In Wandsworth With TROUBLE AT SEA: A MISS MCSKIMMING MYSTERY

A rollicking comedy with mysteries abounding, this piece promises to delight audiences, young and old!

Jun. 17, 2021  

Following their award-winning production of The Final Adventure of Frankie Fightwell by Chris Buxey (Stage Door New Writing Award 2018), Blackshaw Theatre Company will return to the Wandsworth Arts Fringe with a radio play recorded in front of a live audience (hilarious sound effects included).

Miss McSkimming takes to the high seas in her second adventure, presented by Blackshaw Theatre. Expecting a pleasant transatlantic cruise, Miss McSkimming must instead deal with a missing companion and a series of mysterious thefts, all whilst trying to avoid panic amongst her fellow passengers.

DETAILS:

Date: Saturday 3rd July 2021
Venue: The Big Top (King George's Park, Wandsworth, SW18 2GJ) Time: 1pm (1h running time)
Tickets: £8/5
https://bit.ly/TroubleAtSea

The show will run alongside a series of educational outreach events - a writing workshop, a Q&A with the show creators, and internships for Wandsworth residents and students wanting to gain experience in producing theatre and radio.


