Northern Ballet Will Tour WUTHERING HEIGHTS Next Year

The Wuthering Heights tour will open in March 2027 at Leeds Grand Theatre before performances at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre, Nottingham Theatre Royal, London's Sadler's Wells, Norwich Theatre Royal and The Lowry in Salford throughout spring 2027.

Marking David Nixon CBE's first creation for Northern Ballet during his tenure as Artistic Director (2001 - 2022), the ballet premiered in 2002 in Bradford, perfectly encapsulating the company's Yorkshire pride and their celebrated storytelling style.

Adapted from Emily Brontë's famous novel, this was also Nixon's first collaboration with famed composer Claude-Michel Schönberg, a Golden Globe and Grammy award-winner best known for West End and Broadway hits Les Misérables and Miss Saigon.

Wuthering Heights has been the subject of many stage and screen adaptations, including 2026's Emerald Fennell film starring Margot Robbie as Cathy. Nixon's razor-sharp retelling gets to the heart of an untameable love story. Cathy and Heathcliff are inseparable as children but as their lives take different paths, their bond develops into a devastating force as unruly and dangerous as the Yorkshire Moors that surround them. Schönberg's music and Nixon's choreography set the stage to see Northern Ballet's dancers at their dramatic best as they capture the spirit of Brontë's headstrong Cathy and her love for the passionate, ruthless Heathcliff.

Artistic Director Federico Bonelli said, “Northern Ballet has a history of transforming classic novels into blockbuster ballets and Wuthering Heights is no exception. The combined might of David Nixon's choreography and Claude-Michel Schönberg's music is an unstoppable force of emotion which carries the audience through this tumultuous and ultimately tragic love story. We began our trio of Northern stories with a Jane Eyre revival in 2025 and Gentleman Jack in 2026, so it feels only fitting to bring back Wuthering Heights, a ballet I know is a fan favourite with many of our loyal audiences."

Nixon also designed the costumes for Wuthering Heights, which seamlessly blend with an atmospheric set design by Ali Allen and original lighting by David Grill, revival lighting by Alastair West. The creative team also includes Nixon's long-time collaborator, dramaturge Patricia Doyle.

Wuthering Heights will be performed to recorded music. All venues will offer an audio-described performance to improve accessibility for those with visual impairments.

Tickets for Northern Ballet's Wuthering Heights will be on sale soon.