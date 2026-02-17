Hoopla Celebrates 20 Years with Anniversary Improv Festival in London

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The UK's first improv theatre, and biggest improv school, is ready to yes-and its way into a landmark year with Hoopla's 20th Anniversary Improv Festival. This major celebration will mark two decades of quick-witted chaos as they unite the artists who helped shape Hoopla's story from the very beginning, honouring its journey from first workshop to a defining force in British improv.

The festival features a packed programme of fun one-night-only performances from major names in comedy and improvisation, who performed at Hoopla in the early stages of their career. Early confirmed acts include co-creator and performer of the Olivier Award-winning show, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical Dylan Emery (Showstopper!, BBC Radio 4; The School of Night, Shakespeare's Globe), alongside his fellow Showstoppers performers Adam Meggido (A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, BBC One; Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Broadway, UK Tour, International Tour), Ruth Bratt (People Just Do Nothing; Trodd en Bratt Say Well Done You, BBC Radio 4), Andrew Pugsley (The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus, Big Wooden Horse Theatre Company; Black Dog in Treasure Island, UK Tour) and Phil Pellew (Popeye, David Glass Ensemble; Off The Wall, David Glass Ensemble). The line-up also boasts a range of improv icons, including Rob Broderick's Abandoman!, Will Naameh's MC Hammersmith, and members of The Comedy Store Players such as Ruth Bratt and Lee Simpson (70 Hill Lane, Improbable; Paul Merton's Improv Chums, UK Tour).

The programme will also include regular festival editions of Hoopla's popular shows Comedi-Asians, celebrating Asian and South East Asian performers, and Do The Right Scene, showcasing Black and Global Majority improvisers.

Founded by a group of friends running a practice session above a pub, Hoopla has grown into the UK's biggest improv school and the country's first improv theatre, while keeping its friendly, playful spirit at the heart of everything it does. Since then, it has trained thousands of students and become a launchpad for performers working across theatre, television, radio and film such as Athena Kugblenu (Mock the Week, BBC 2; Richard Osman's House of Games, BBC 2), as well as Monica Gaga (Murder She Didn't Write, Duchess Theatre; From HELL YEAH! with love; The Bristol Improv Theatre) who began performing with The Comedy Store Players after being talent spotted at Hoopla.

The festival offers audiences a rare opportunity to see some of the biggest names in British improv comedy performing in an intimate setting, with shows taking place in Hoopla's 80-seat theatre in London Bridge, the same space where many artists honed their craft early in their careers. Further acts and full programme details will be announced at a later date in March, with additional shows supporting new and emerging performers from the grassroots improv community.

Hoopla director, Steve Roe, comments, I just can't believe Hoopla is 20 years old – the time has flown by. It's an honour to be a part of the amazing improv community and the incredible improv revolution that's swept through the UK. This has been a massive team effort, with 1000s of people and 100s of shows and improv companies working together over decades with a shared passion for improvisation. I'm really excited to see groups that usually perform on the West End or to other massive audiences back in our cosy 80-seater venue. It's going to be amazing to see groups like the Showstopper up close!