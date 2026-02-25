Juggler Wes Peden Will Tour Show Across The South East This Spring

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

World-record holding, former Gandini Juggling associate artist, Wes Peden will tour his beloved ultra-modern, high energy juggling extravaganza Rollercoaster to the South East this Spring. Touring to seven small to mid-scale venues with the vital support from house southeast theatre network, local audiences of all ages can buckle in to experience a thrilling, high-energy theatrical experience.

Set within a striking world of towering inflatable blue structures and driven by electro beats composed from distorted sounds taken from rollercoasters, this production is an all-encompassing extravaganza for the spirits and senses. Peden masterfully performs a series of cutting-edge tricks, pushing the boundaries of contemporary juggling all whilst encased within a four-meter transparent tube creating a whirlwind of balls spiralling around his body. Each daring act, from contemporary spinning plate rituals to epic 3-ball disco juggling routines showcase Peden's extraordinary technical precision and jaw-dropping creativity.

Director and Performer Wes Peden shares, "I'm really excited to be taking Rollercoaster to new venues in the South East of England this spring. I've designed this show to give audiences all the thrills and spills of a rollercoaster through virtuosic skills, high-speed sections and weightless moments full of suspense. I want people to come out of my show thinking: “I've never seen anything like that...I didn't know juggling could be like that.”

Through house southeast theatre network, audiences across the region can experience this bold and dynamic piece of physical theatre on their doorstep. Committed to presenting ambitious work to local communities, house ensures that productions like Rollercoaster, have the opportunity to tour beyond major cities, enriching the cultural landscape of the South East and making theatre more accessible.

Senior Producer for house, Harriet Bolwell, comments, "I can't wait for South East audiences to get to share in the awe-inspiring work of Wes Peden – this is an international production with the ultimate wow-factor, for all ages. Wes is one of world's most exciting juggling talents to date and it's incredible to be bringing his work to so many communities across our network of venues. This show has already been all over the world, and we couldn't be happier giving it several more homes right here the South East. If you've not seen a juggling show, then this is the show for you, your friends and family – a great night out and absolutely like nothing you'll have ever seen before."

Tour Dates

22nd April 2026 - Worthing Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing BN11 3PX

Performance time: 7:30pm

More info

Performance time: 7:30pm More info 24th April 2026 - artsdepot, 5 Nether Street, London N12

Performance time: 7:00pm

More info

Performance time: 7:00pm More info 25th April 2026 - EM Forster Theatre, High Street Entrance, Tonbridge TN9 1JP

Performance time: 7:00pm

More info

Performance time: 7:00pm More info 26th April 2026 - Cambridge Junction, Clifton Way, Cambridge, CB1 7GX

Performance time: 7:00pm

More info

Performance time: 7:00pm More info 28th April 2026 - Jacksons Lane, 269a Archway Road, London N6 5AA

Performance time: 7:30pm

More info

Performance time: 7:30pm More info 30th April 2026 - Farnham Maltings, Bridge Square, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7AA

Performance time: 7:00pm

More info

Performance time: 7:00pm More info 3rd May 2026 - Corn Exchange, Market Place, Newbury RG14 5BD

Performance time: 7:00pm

On sale soon