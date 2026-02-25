THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE Comes to Darlington Hippodrome in April

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Enormous Crocodile is chomping its way onto the Darlington Hippodrome stage in April. This greedy, grumptious, and undeniably horrid creature is leaving the jungle behind and heading straight for County Durham, armed with “secret plans and clever tricks” that only the bravest jungle animals - and, of course, Darlington audiences - can foil.

This mischievous musical adventure is based on Roald Dahl’s beloved tale and features toe-tapping tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, delightfully cheeky book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music by Tom Brady.

Developed and directed by Emily Lim, with stunning puppetry co-created by Toby Olié and Daisy Beattie, this family-friendly spectacular brings a whole menagerie of jungle friends to life - along with one particularly gigantic and dramatically hungry crocodile.

Expect puppets, puns, jungle jingles, and plenty of playful peril.

The Enormous Crocodile runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Thursday 16 to Saturday 18 April.