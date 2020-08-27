Live Music Returns To Liverpool Philharmonic Hall From This October

Philharmonic Orchestra is launching a programme of re-imagined concerts starting on 1 October 2020.

Announced today, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra is launching a programme of re-imagined concerts starting on 1 October 2020. These will include the welcomed return of Chief Conductor Vasily Petrenko and Domingo Hindoyan's first appearance since being appointed Chief Conductor Designate. Principal Guest Conductor Andrew Manze and conductor Joshua Weilerstein will also lead the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. The varied repertoire will include two world premieres: Julian Joseph's Othello 21 and 2019 Christopher Brooks Composition prize winner Athanasia Kontou's, Antigone: Pure in her Crime. Also included is the UK premiere of Caroline Shaw's Entr'acte alongside works by Beethoven, Britten, Mozart, Schubert and Stravinsky.

Performers include Liverpool Philharmonic's new Artist in Residence baritone Roderick Williams and Young Artist in Residence pianist, Isata Kanneh-Mason in recital. Liverpool Philharmonic's contemporary music group, Ensemble 10/10, conducted by Geoffrey Paterson and current Artist in Residence mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnston will also return to the stage. Amongst the popular returning soloists are two pianists playing Beethoven in his 250th year: Boris Giltburg playing Piano Concerto No. 4 and Stephen Hough performing Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor'. Violinist Tasmin Little plays Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending and Ravel's Tzigane for Violin and Orchestra in her final orchestral concerts.

Michael Eakin, Chief Executive commented, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome back our musicians and associated ensembles. These concerts will give the Orchestra a chance to get back to what they do best, delighting audiences and bringing music back to Liverpool Philharmonic Hall which has been silent since March. The concerts will present new and exciting commissions as well as orchestral favourites, demonstrating the versatility and creativity of the Orchestra, conductors and musicians. I look forward to the first concert on 1 October."

Each concert will last one hour with no interval. Seating will be limited to 240 people, with two-metre social distancing in place. The Orchestra will also be socially distanced on stage which means the works they will perform are for smaller orchestral forces (up to 30 players). November's concerts will be announced in early October.

The majority of these performances will also be streamed online from Wednesday 7 October in the new Royal Liverpool Philharmonic On Demand concerts. Audiences can purchase a ticket to watch at home and will get access to exclusive pre and post- performance Zoom conversations with Orchestra musicians, conductors and artists. These will be hosted by journalist, BBC Radio 3 presenter and classical music specialist Stephen Johnson.

Since May, our In Harmony programme has delivered 436 online 1:1 instrument lessons to 97 children across North Liverpool and produced 270 videos and digital resources for partner schools to distribute to children and families.

From September, Liverpool Philharmonic's extensive music education and participation programme will re-start with a combination of face to face and digital activities including in-school and extra-curricular music tuition for hundreds of In Harmony students. Alongside this, Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Company resumes its programme of instrumental and vocal ensembles for young musicians. There will be opportunities for young composers through the sixth annual Christopher Brooks Composition prize and mentoring as part of the Rushworth Young Composers and Songwriters programme. Within the community, online music and mental health courses launch with our longstanding partner Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, as do higher education activities with the University of Liverpool.

Tickets for concerts at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall cost from £24 per person and will go on general sale on Thursday 10 September. Tickets can be purchased online liverpoolphil.com or by telephone: 0151 709 3789.

Tickets for Royal Liverpool Philharmonic On Demand concerts cost £10 and can be purchased at liverpoolphil.com/ondemand. The first concert will be released Wednesday 7 October.

