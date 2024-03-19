Listen: Studio Cast Ep Released For 42 BALLOONS Ahead of Opening at The Lowry Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 42 Balloons Studio Cast EP is now available to stream and download.

Grammy-nominated duo Sam Featherstone and Joe Beighton (the orchestrator, arranger and music supervisor on the show) along with the author Jack Godfrey have produced the 80's infused tracks which were recorded in Miloco Studios, and feature cast members Evelyn Hoskins, Charlie McCullagh, Gillian Hardie, Lejaun Sheppard, Simon Anthony, Jordan Broatch, Maddison Bulleyment, Athena Collins, Morgan Gregory, Luke Latchman, Laura Dawn Pyatt, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, and Natasha Wilde.

Listen to the album below!

The full cast and crew – currently in rehearsals - came together on Monday 18 March for a special ‘first listen' party and silent disco at Maggie's Club – an eighties themed London bar.

Tracklist

1. Prologue

2. Big Balloon

3. Somebody's Story

4. 1982

5. Something As Crazy As This

6. 42 Balloons And A Lawn Chair

7. Lawn Chair Larry

8. Helium (which was released early on 8 March, following an exclusive social media competition where the show's fans voted for which track to be released first!)

This comes as the premiere production the musical 42 Balloons will be flying into The Lowry, Salford from 18 April – 19 May 2024, with a gala performance on Thursday 2 May. Due to high demand, tickets for previews are now limited, with best availability from 25 April onwards.

Sam Featherstone said, “Working on these tracks has been so much fun: 80s vibes combined with Jack's catchy songwriting is a perfect match! These 8 songs are a gorgeous snapshot of 42 Balloons. Catchy, epic and a lot of fun to work on. Listen now and then go book tickets to see the show!”

2nd of July 1982.

Using a lawn chair and approximately 42 helium-filled weather balloons, truck driver Larry Walters defied all the odds (and FAA airspace regulations!) to make his lifelong dream a reality and fly sixteen thousand feet above Los Angeles.

No, seriously. In a chair.

42 BALLOONS is an uplifting musical inspired by the highly improbable true story of how Larry, and his partner Carol Van Deusen, convinced their friends and family to help Larry achieve his dream of flying.

Featuring an irresistible, 80s pop-inspired score, 42 BALLOONS questions how far you would go to make your dreams come true. Is the sky actually the limit, and what happens if it doesn't all go to plan?

The cast for the production at the Lowry will be Charlie McCullagh (Bonnie & Clyde, Dr.Zhivago) and Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress, Gypsy, Spring Awakening) reprising their roles as ‘Larry' and ‘Carol' from the 2022 staged concert performances in the West End, alongside be Gillian Hardie (Kinky Boots, Blood Brothers, Bag Girls The Musical) as ‘Carol's Mom' and Lejaun Sheppard (The Book of Mormon, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as ‘Ron'. The rest of the company will comprise Simon Anthony (Guys & Dolls, White Christmas), Jordan Broatch (You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Anyone Can Whistle), Maddison Bulleyment (SIX, The Bridges of Madison County), Athena Collins (SIX, Kin The Musical), Morgan Gregory (Elf, Newsies), Matt Jones (Pretty Woman, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Luke Latchman (Sunset Boulevard, Millennials), Rebekah Lowings (My Fair Lady, Ghost The Musical), Jamie Pritchard (Les Misérables), Laura Dawn Pyatt (SIX), Tinovimbanashe Sibanda (Guys & Dolls, Moulin Rouge!) and Natasha Wilde (2023 graduate).

42 Balloons has book, music and lyrics by Jack Godfrey whose other works include This is a Love Story (Dundee Rep) and Babies (Lyric).

Ellie Coote (This is a Love Story) is director & dramaturg, with orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Joe Beighton (SIX), choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento (How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, But I'm A Cheerleader), scenic design by Milla Clarke (Mates In Chelsea, Shooting Hedda Gabler), costume design by Natalie Pryce (VANYA, Newsies), video design by Olivier and Tony Award-winner Andrzej Goulding (Life of Pi, & Juliet), lighting design by Tony and Olivier Award-nominee Bruno Poet (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Miss Saigon), sound design by Grammy and Tony Award-nominee Paul Gatehouse (SIX, Mary Poppins), casting by Pearson Casting CDG (SIX) and music direction by Flynn Sturgeon (Roles We'll Never Play, The Three Little Pigs).

42 Balloons is produced by Andy Barnes & Wendy Barnes for Global Musicals & Kevin McCollum in association with The Lowry, Debbie Hicks, Sam Levy, S&Co and Kenny Wax.