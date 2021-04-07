Lisa Hannigan Joins The Everyman & Islander's BEHIND THE CURTAIN Series

The Everyman and Islander are launching the second in the series of their live streamed monthly Friday night sessions, 'Behind the Curtain' - welcoming audiences behind the curtains of Cork city's heartlands of music.

Following a hugely successful 'Behind the Curtain' event from The Corner House pub on Good Friday, The Everyman and Islander bring you the soaring vocals and textured musical arrangements of Lisa Hannigan, video streaming live from The Everyman stage, 8pm Friday 7th May 2021.

In the past year as restrictions lifted, Lisa Hannigan appeared on a host of live shows and TV shows in Ireland during the pandemic. She is currently taking some down time to focus on writing her fourth studio album.

Lisa released an album with Stargaze Live in Dublin in May 2019. This live record followed Hannigan's critically-acclaimed third full-length studio album, 2016's At Swim produced by Aaron Dessner (The National). The live record arrived in a fruitful musical career spanning 17 years and several award nominations: from the UK Mercury Prize to Ireland's Choice Music Prize and Meteor Music Awards. Across its fourteen tracks - including the likes of 'Ora', 'Lille', 'Fall', 'Little Bird', 'A Sail' and 'Undertow' - Hannigan's delicate vocals and soft-plucked guitars and mandolin are delivered against a hypnotic backdrop of sublime waltzing keys, affective string sections and minimalist percussion. The result is something majestic in scope and ambition, and truly beguiling in the best possible way.

As well as featuring tracks in TV series' Fargo, Steven Universe and Legion, Lisa has also written and performed songs for movies such as Song of the Sea, Oscar winning soundtrack 'Gravity', 'Lucy in the Sky', 'Book of Kells' and 'Ondine'. She has found her acting voice again playing character roles in Steven Universe and Song of the Sea. Outside of her own album releases, Lisa has contributed vocals to songs on The National's albums 'I Am Easy to Find' and 'Sleep Well Beast' plus Big Red Machine's album.

Over the course of her extensive career to date Lisa has appeared at festivals all over the world, US live TV appearances include the Tonight show with Jay Leno, The Late Late show with James Corden and The Colbert Report with Stephen Colbert and in the UK, Later with Jools Holland and Mercury Music prize.

Sophie Motley, Artistic Director of The Everyman, says "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with the brilliant Islander on Behind the Curtain. Islander connect important voices, local, national and international sounds, with the super-local, and are rooted in Cork, just like The Everyman.

Lisa Hannigan is an astounding artist, and we're thrilled to have her lighting up the Everyman Stage in May for viewers and listeners at home. Our new state-of-the-art live streaming equipment means that her work can be brought to more people - log on and listen at home!"

Jonathan Pearson from Islander adds "Islander are absolutely delighted to be working with The Everyman on Behind The Curtain. We are both acutely aware of the lack of TLC some of Cork's most hallowed cultural spaces have gotten since the onset of the pandemic, and so in our brainstorming, we came up with that fitting title for this collaborative project. From The Corner House's legendary trad session to one of Ireland's gems Lisa Hannigan on The Everyman's beautiful stage, we hope to bring a bit of light to these heavy times we're in.

Although the times are heavy, the vibe is positive! We're very much looking forward to us all coming together again and hopefully we'll have something special cooked up by the time that can happen. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy Behind The Curtain."

The Everyman and Islander present Lisa Hannigan 'Behind the Curtain' live video stream from The Everyman stage. 8pm, Friday 7th May 2021. Tickets from €25 (single viewer) - €30 (multiple viewer), available at everymancork.com