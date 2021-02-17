Lineup of Jewish Writers Announced For The Latest Collaboration Between Signal and JW3

SIGNAL x JW3 is a the second collaboration between the acclaimed musical theatre concert series and JW3, the UK's biggest Jewish community centre. This live multi-location concert will gather together a selection of the best Jewish musical theatre writers from around the world for this Purim-themed digital concert that celebrates the historic triumph of good over evil.

The lineup includes

Alex Bermange (Thirteen Days)

Joseph Finlay & Raphael Smith, (Superhero)

Francesca Forristal & Jordan Paul Clarke (Public Domain)

Julian Hornik (Tenn)

Anna K. Jacobs (Jonathan Larson Award Winner)

Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss (SIX)

Amir Shoenfeld (Stiles and Drewe Best New Song Award Winner)

Emily Rose Simons (The Repatriot)

Joey Soloway (Transparent)

Adam Wachter (Tarrytown, Disney+'s Encore)

SIGNAL was established in 2017 by Adam Lenson and has produced 20 concerts and supported and platformed the work of over 200 musical theatre artists. Their acclaimed live digital concerts have reached global audiences of over 70 thousand people.

SIGNAL x JW3 is on Tuesday, February 23rd 2021 at 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET

It is curated and produced by Deborah Vogt for JW3 and Adam Lenson for ALP Musicals

You can watch the livestream here http://bit.ly/signal-jw3-purim